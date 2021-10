Taco Bell is offering a free Chicken Burrito Supreme when you join Taco Bell Rewards!. The deal is valid for new Taco Bell Rewards members in the Taco Bell App for in-store/drive-thru pickup orders at participating locations. It is available for 14 days from the day it is earned and you must have registered Taco Bell account to redeem it. The offer is not available for a web pay-ahead, pickup order or delivery order.

RESTAURANTS ・ 9 HOURS AGO