Ask Hamilton – Trains in Chattanooga

The Inside Track on the History of Trains in Chattanooga. (Above) Passengers waiting for a train at Terminal Station, 1959. I was walking past the Choo Choo the other day, and it really got me wondering. Ever since Glenn Miller immortalized the Scenic City in his iconic song, it’s hard to think Chattanooga without thinking Choo Choo. Though there are no longer any trains pulling out of track 29, our city still seems to have a real connection to trains. What is the history of the railroads in our area that led up to that famous tune?