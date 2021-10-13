CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transylvania County, NC

Estate of GORDON LLOYD LOWE

 5 days ago

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of GORDON LLOYD LOWE of Transylvania County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned on or before the 12th day of January 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms, and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

