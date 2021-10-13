Estate of Joseph H. Slater

Having qualified as the Executor of the Estate of Mary Lou Neal, deceased, late of Transylvania County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against the estate of said deceased to exhibit them to the undersigned Executor, in care of John G. Kelso, Esq., Van Winkle, Buck, Wall, Starnes and Davis, P.A., Attorneys-at-Law, 11 North Market Street, Asheville, NC 28801, on or before the 30th day of December, 2021, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment.