NCDMV currently accepting contract applications for Sylva license plate agency
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles (NCDMV) is seeking applicants to operate a license plate agency (LPA) in Jackson County. THE LPA is located at 454 East Main Street, Suite 3, in Sylva and officials are seeking applications following the death of longtime contractor Betty Painter. Officials with the NC Department of Transportation (NCDOT) say the Sylva LPA has been operated by the Painter family since 1971. The agency is continuing to operate under a temporary contract.my40.tv
