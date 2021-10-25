A David Bowie Pop-Up Opens In NYC To Honor The Beloved Legend’s 75th Birthday

Ground control to NYC: a David Bowie pop-up is now open in the city to celebrate the life & talent of the beloved musician.

The David Bowie Estate announced “Bowie 75” earlier this month, a retail and artistic experience celebrating 75 years of David Bowie that opens in NYC and London Monday, Oct. 25.

Set in the heart of SoHo, where Bowie once lived, the pop-up is open at 150 Wooster St . Though of course there’s plenty of Bowie merch, the experience also promises immersive audio and HD video screening rooms in partnership with 360 Reality Audio, an immersive music experience using Sony’s spatial sound technologies. “With music in 360 Reality Audio, fans will be able to hear and see Bowie content available for the first time in immersive audio, exclusively in the Bowie 75 locations,” a press release reads.

The limited-time experience will be available to visit now through late January 2022.

It will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

The website for the pop-up, Bowie75.com, also shares that the space will hold special Bowie-centered events over the three months, in addition to the opportunity to view classic, rare and never-before-seen collectibles, apparel, music releases, photography and more.

It’s the start of a planned year-long celebration of Bowie, as curated by the Estate. There will also be rare behind-the-scenes video footage on display, and limited run LPs and CDs .

You can also expect a fine art photo gallery showcasing Bowie’s career and different “eras,” and an opportunity to get photos in different iconic costumes and set pieces. Stay up-to-date on specifics on the Bowie75 website!