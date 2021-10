Patsy Ann Pressley, 75, of Cleveland, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at home surrounded by her family. She was the greatest wife, momma, sister, aunt, cousin and Nana that anyone could have asked for. Her family was her greatest accomplishment, and she made an indelible mark on everyone that ever had the pleasure of meeting her.

CLEVELAND, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO