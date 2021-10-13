CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Mustafa Ali Claims He’s The “Most Underutilized Talent” In WWE History

By Andrew Ravens
ewrestlingnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMustafa Ali made an appearance on WWE’s The Bump to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, he noted that he thinks he’s the most underutilized talent in the history of WWE. However, one day, he hopes to receive more opportunities to prove why he’s the best. “I think...

wrestlinginc.com

Rhea Ripley Loses WWE Women’s Tag Team Title While Traveling

One half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Rhea Ripley, took to Twitter earlier today hoping to spread the word that her luggage has gone missing. Among the lost items is the Women’s Tag Team Title belt that Rhea travels with for press and appearances. “*LOST GEAR BAG* My...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Top WWE Star Injured Going Into Crown Jewel

On the mend. We are less than a week away from WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, which is going to be a stacked show. The card is going to be the company’s major event for the month and one of the biggest of the year, as tends to be the case for the shows taking place in the country. The top matches have already been announced, but one wrestler might not be 100%.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

AEW Announces New Signing

All Elite Wrestling has signed some big names over the last few months, and you never know when another talented wrestler might join the roster. Now AEW has confirmed that Lee Moriarty has officially signed with the company. Lee Moriarty faced off against Bobby Fish on the Buy In special...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

Former champion in WWE set to make New Japan Pro Wrestling debut

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Buddy Matthews, formally known as Buddy Murphy in WWE, will make his debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling on November 13. New Japan released a promo vignette that revealed the news. Matthews is a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion. He was...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Becky Lynch Not Happy About First Pinfall Loss In Over Two Years

Becky Lynch was not seen on WWE television since May of last year but that changed after she made her shocking return at WWE SummerSlam. As Ringside News exclusively reported, The Man’s return was also a last-minute change of plans as Ringside News exclusively reported. It seems she isn’t happy about losing via pinfall for the first time in over two years.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Mustafa Ali Jokes He Was Behind Facebook Crashing

While the world dealt with social media apps like Facebook and Instagram crashing on Monday afternoon, WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali decided to have some fun with it. He posted an old photo of the mysterious SmackDown hacker from early 2020 (aka "The Message), then tweeted, "Facebook, IG and WhatsApp down? Yo @TheMessageWWE knock it off." The hacker gimmick was infamously pulled from TV before it was ever revealed who was behind it, but Ali managed to sneak in the reveal during his first promo as the leader of the Retribution faction late last year.
WWE
PWMania

Cody Rhodes Addresses Claims That He “Buries” Talent

During an interview with Monsters and Critics Reality, Cody Rhodes addressed claims that he has “buried” other talent over the years:. “There’s this online outlook on me [that suggests] that all I do is bury talent. Gosh, I feel like I spent three years introducing talent and I wrestled a pay-per-view against an absolute rookie. That’s the job though. I love that part. Darby is somebody who’s just blowing everyone away. I’m glad people get to see that side of Ricky and I think he will be, too, because Ricky presents himself as so confident and suave. But you can’t forget that Ricky is new into our industry. He showed up for the TNT open challenge. He didn’t win the match, but he won himself a job, and now, TV wrestling is far different than independent wrestling, and seeing Ricky navigate that space and emerge on such a level that he has — I’m very proud of both those guys Darby and Ricky.”
WWE
Fightful

Mustafa Ali Set To Face Mansoor At WWE Crown Jewel

One of WWE's tag teams is set for a split. On the October 11, 2021, episode of WWE Raw, Mansoor and Mustafa Ali lost to Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander. After the match, a frustrated Ali shoved Mansoor to the ground and walked away by himself. Later in the night,...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Rhea Ripley Loses Luggage – Ring Gear & WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Missing

Rhea Ripley took to Twitter today, announcing that she lost her luggage while traveling over the weekend. Some of the luggage lost includes her ring gear and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title. She said,. “*LOST GEAR BAG*. My MosherZ of Albuquerque I know this is a stretch but, if...
WWE
411mania.com

Mustafa Ali Turns on Mansoor, Attacks Him On WWE Raw

Mustafa Ali and Mansoor’s tag team is officially over, with the former turning on the latter on this week’s WWE Raw. Tonight’s show saw Mansoor and Ali lose to Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander, after which Ali shoved Mansoor and walked away in anger. Later in the show, Mansoor was...
WWE
FanSided

Brian Cage is the best example of underutilized talent in AEW

When Brian Cage made his AEW debut in May 2020, it was a big deal. The athletic and acrobatic powerhouse made a name for himself in Impact, Lucha Underground, and AAA before making the jump. Fans knew he had all the tools to be a major superstar and just needed a big stage.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Rene Dupree Blasts Bully Ray Over His Recent Comments About Sylvain Grenier

Rene Dupree isn’t happy with Bully Ray. This all started when Bully Ray told a story about the time he slapped Sylvain Grenier. During a recent episode of “Busted Open Radio”, Bully Ray was commenting on the culture of bullying in wrestling and revealed that he once slapped Grenier backstage in WWE after he was complaining about how stiff Bully was working with him in the ring. Ray went on to say that Grenier was a “rookie” and “green” at the time.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

MMA Champion Reveals He’s In Talks With WWE & AEW

ONE FC Heavyweight Champion Arjan Bhullar recently spoke with Calf Kick Sports for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. The MMA star spoke during the interview about being in contact with WWE and AEW for a potential stint in either company. Featured below is an excerpt from the...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Tony Khan Now Claims He Isn’t Competing With WWE This Week

After debuting over two years ago, AEW has certainly gone through a lot of developments and for many, it has become its own brand of pro wrestling and not merely just an alternative to WWE. Many fans have praised AEW’s in-ring product and its focus on the professional wrestling aspect...
WWE
411mania.com

Arjan Bhullar Says He’s ‘Been Engaged’ With Both AEW & WWE

– While speaking to Calf Kick Sports, ONE Heavyweight champion Arjan Bhullar discussed having talks with both WWE and AEW. Bhullar won the title after knocking out Brandon Vera last May at ONE Championship: Dangal. After his win, he mentioned both WWE and AEW. When asked if AEW and WWE...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Posts Short Facts On Shinsuke Nakamura & Mustafa Ali, Mansoor

WWE posted the following “4 Short Facts” video looking at Shinsuke Nakamura:. WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali is also featured in this “#5ShortFacts” video:. You can check out this week’s episode of “WWE AL AN” below. This episode features Mansoor doing the Rock Paper Scissors Challenge:
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

AEW: TBS Title Tournament Bracket To Be Revealed On Next Week’s Rampage

During Friday’s episode of AEW: Rampage, it was announced that the bracket for the TBS Title tournament will be revealed next week. It was also announced that PAC vs. Andrade 2 will happen on next Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage. You can keep up with all your wrestling news right...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

The Young Bucks Comment On The Competition Between AEW & WWE

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, The Young Bucks commented on the growing competition between AEW and WWE, how it helps the wrestling industry as a whole, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. Nick Jackson on the competition between AEW and WWE: “I...
WWE

