CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Podcast

Earth911 Podcast: Meet the World of Waves Crypto Token Designed to Do Good

By Earth911
Earth 911
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat if the money we used could also do good every time we spent it? There’s a movement among cryptocurrency developers to add a social purpose to the coins they make. Earth911’s Mitch Ratcliffe talks with the co-creators of the World of Waves token, a cryptocurrency that has a “built-in tax” that “[support] as many charitable organizations in the world as possible while rewarding holders with substantial returns.” Sami Touzani and Kristijan Tot explain how they developed the idea of a crypto token aimed at helping clean up the world’s oceans.

earth911.com

Comments / 0

Related
Earth 911

Earth911 Podcast: Talking Sustainable Living and Business with Kate Gaertner

Mitch Ratcliffe talks with Kate Gaertner, the author of Planting a Seed: Three Simple Steps to Sustainable Living and an expert who has advised companies about enacting sustainable business practices for several decades. She recently shared an article on Earth911, Developing Habits for a Sustainable Life. We talk about the values-based decisions for sustainable living in the article and her advice for individuals and companies that want to turn the corner to achieve dramatically improved environmental outcomes.
PODCAST
Earth 911

Earth911 Podcast: WEEE Forum’s Pascal Leroy on International E-waste Day

Earth911 talks with Pascal Leroy, Director General of the WEEE Forum. October 14th is International E-Waste Day, when the world’s electronics producers and recyclers collaborate to increase the recovery and reuse of the more than 63.2 million tons of e-waste produced annually. But only 17.4% of that e-waste is currently recycled. The experience in the European Union, where 42.5% of e-waste is recycled, compared to about 15% in the U.S., provides useful lessons. Electronics manufacturers embraced E.U. extended producer responsibility (EPR) laws starting two decades ago but here in the U.S. EPR regulations are just being introduced.
ENVIRONMENT
dailyhodl.com

One Altcoin Will Outperform Solana, Binance Coin, Cardano, Ethereum and Bitcoin This Cycle, Says Popular Crypto Analyst

A widely followed analyst says that one crypto will manage to outperform Bitcoin (BTC) and four big-name altcoins during this bull cycle. The pseudonymous crypto analyst known as Capo tells his 180,000 Twitter followers that Bitcoin dominance, which is Bitcoin’s market cap compared to the rest of the crypto market, looks to be trending higher, but will likely hit a hard resistance at the 50.00 level.
MARKETS
Earth 911

Earth911 Podcast: Author Chunka Mui on Building a Perfect Future for Our Children

The future is not written, we can make a better, sustainable future for our children according to Chunka Mui, cofounder of the Future Histories Group and co-author of A Brief History of a Perfect Future: Inventing the world we can proudly leave our kids by 2050, with Paul Carroll, a former reporter and editor at the Wall Street Journal, and Tim Andrews of consultancy Booz Allen Hamilton. They crafted a vision for evolving our society and technology to achieve an environmentally sustainable and just world. Their book describes how computation, telecommunications, and information can help to tune the waste out of our economy while innovations in genomics, energy, water management, and transportation deliver improved health and sustainable use of limited resources.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Oceans#Iheartradio
dailyhodl.com

Why the Gaming Industry Is Fueling the Upcoming Wave of Branded Tokens

The gaming industry, which spawned NFTs in the form of CryptoKitties, has long paved the way for new forms of customer engagement and monetization. While NFTs aren’t exactly new to gaming, their uses are maturing. Games are also exploring the use of branded tokens and stablecoins. This will mean big changes for gaming and adjacent industries from consumer brands, to sports, eSports and entertainment.
RETAIL
Benzinga

What's Up With NuCypher Crypto Token's 1,000% Surge?

The price of NuCypher’s (CRYPTO: NU) native crypto token surged by over 1,000% to a high of $3.58 on Friday. What Happened: NU was trading at $0.28 before a massive rally sent the token’s price to a new all-time high. The massive rally followed a listing announcement by Korea’s largest crypto exchange Upbit.
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

Meet The First Ever Polygon Ecosystem Index Token

Polygon continues to be a substantial force in DeFi. The protocol’s ease of use and lower fees have been major draws for developers, leading to a wide variety of new projects coming to life on the platform. Meanwhile, the folks over at Amun Tokens are working on DeFi index tokens...
ECONOMY
chatsports.com

Will Crypto Dominate the Poker World?

Is crypto the future of poker? Will new trends and technology change the way we play? Erin Webster looks to the pros to talk cryptocurrency and poker. You can find live reporting about all of today's events on PokerNews.com. Website: https://www.pokernews.com/tours/wsop/2021-wsop/. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pokernewsdotcom/. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pokernewsdotcom. TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@pokernews.com?lang=en. Twitter: https://twitter.com/PokerNews.
GAMBLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Youtube
protocol.com

The three waves of crypto startup investing

Hello and welcome to Pipeline. I'll be on vacation next week so Pipeline will be taking a break as well. See you again on the 23rd. This week: how founders should split equity, investing advice you hopefully didn't follow, and what's behind the wave of crypto unicorns (or cryptocorns for short).
STOCKS
theregistrysf.com

Podcast: Ofer Avnery, CEO & Founder of Real Wave

Ofer Avnery took a slightly different route to real estate. He created a technology company, sold it and then embarked on the path of easy life in real estate. Well, that’s what he hoped to achieve but quickly found himself trying to transform one of the biggest business innovation laggards by building intelligent software that allowed him to see development opportunities where others may not.
REAL ESTATE
Augusta Free Press

Good Health podcast: Tips for what to do on marathon day

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Siobhan Statuta from UVA Orthopedics shares tips for how to get yourself through your first marathon. We also hear about an effort at ACAC to link physical and mental health, and talk local running with Mark Lorenzoni.
FITNESS
Vogue Magazine

Meet Amesh Wijesekera, the Designer Taking Sri Lanka, Berlin, and Now the World by Storm

In the flurry of IRL and URL events, shows, and appointments, one can easily gloss over diamonds in the rough. But even in a chaotic phygital fashion month, Amish Wijesekera’s work stands out. The Sri Lankan designer is the first winner of Reference Studios’s Reference Incubator prize and presented his work at the phygital Reference Festival in Berlin earlier this autumn alongside 032c, Ottolinger, Juliana Huxtable, and more renown artists, musicians, and designers.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
deseret.com

Shib coin users say they can’t trade the crypto token on Coinbase

Investors in Shiba Inu coin — a meme-based cryptocurrency token — have reported issues trading the crypto coin on the Coinbase Pro app, per Benzinga. Active users on the r/SHIBArmy subreddit admitted that there have been technical issues with Coinbase Pro, which has stopped people from trading, selling and investing in the coin, according to screenshots obtained by Benzinga.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
mmorpg.com

New World Transfers 'Do Not Meet Standards for Release' Amazon Says Stay Tuned

Queue times have been greatly reduced across all servers for the popular game New World, but that doesn’t mean that gamers are out of the server woods quite yet. With many players and guilds scattered across New Worlds various servers, hoping to play together soon, Amazon says transfers are coming, but they just aren’t ready yet.
VIDEO GAMES
invezz.com

Wave Financial CEO David Siemer: crypto ‘is going to dominate everything’

David Siemer is the CEO of Wave Financial. Siemer told Invezz in an interview cryptos 'is going to dominate everything'. He expects the total crypto market cap to hit $10 trillion in a few years. David Siemer is the CEO of Wave Financial, an investment management company that offers institutional...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Gold, Huobi Token Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:. Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is up 13.67% at $0.0. The trading volume for this coin is currently $6.09 billion, which is 512.7% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $SHIB’s estimated market cap is $15,551,050,927.
MARKETS
designmuseumfoundation.org

Beyond the World: Designing Type

In this week’s episode, we learn about the power of typography to transform the voice of a brand. Sam is joined by Blake Goodwin, the Founder and President of Proportion Design, a Boston-based branding agency whose work spans all areas of the built environment, extensive lifestyle and consumer verticals, and a broad range of corporate services. Blake chats about his projects and process. Later on in the show, they are joined by Matteo Bologna, the Principal, Creative Director, and Founder of Mucca Design, an award-winning New York-based branding firm that transforms businesses through uncommon creative solutions. Together they discuss how they incorporate typography in their own brand identity projects and how they discovered their love for type design.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy