Sting catches pair of NYPD cops driving ‘prostitutes’ to hotels in exchange for big bucks

A pair of highly-regarded Queens cops were busted in an NYPD sting after escorting supposed high-end hookers to meet with clients in return for thousands of dollars in cash payoffs, newly released police disciplinary records reveal.

Officers Thomas Diorio and Michael Sardone, both of the 106th Precinct in Ozone Park, were exposed this spring when it turned out the working girls were actually NYPD undercover officers posing as prostitutes, authorities said.

During one of three excursions cited in the documents, the two cops were convinced to come up to a hotel room to lean on a “john” — actually another undercover officer — who didn’t want to pay the full amount for sex.

The cops did nothing during a videotaped incident where one of the “hookers” also grabbed supposed baggies of cocaine from her undercover cop/client, officials said.

Sardone, named the precinct’s “Cop of the Month” in 2015, has since retired. Diorio, a 20-year veteran who filed his retirement paperwork July 22, skipped an Aug. 9 NYPD departmental trial and was fired eight days later.

“With his blatant disregard of the law that he is sworn to uphold, (Diorio) betrayed the public trust,” the order of dismissal paperwork in his case reads. “His recent pattern of illegal behavior indicated respondent is no longer fit to be a member of this department.”

According to the NYPD paperwork, Diorio received three medals for his work, received an overall rating of “exceptional” in 2020 and had no prior disciplinary record. It was unclear if either ex-cop will face a criminal investigation.

The probe began with an unrelated February investigation into Sardone, with an undercover cop texting the officer to say that she worked as a prostitute, according to the report.

On April 6, an undercover called Sardone and asked if he was interested in chauffeuring her and some other prostitutes because their regular driver was sick, the report said.

“We’re not street girls, you know. We’re like high-end,” the undercover cop told Sardone in the call. In a follow-up meeting, she explained, “Sex for money. So it’s... simple. It’s just picking us up, dropping us off.”

After some planning — all caught on audio and video surveillance — they settled on a $4,000 price tag before Sardone and Diorio met three “prostitutes” on April 9 in the parking lot of a Queens diner and drove them to a hotel in Manhattan.

The escorts’ “client,” also an undercover officer, gave the two cops a $100 tip and they waited for a text to pick up the women and drive them back to the Queens diner, according to the report.

On the return trip one of the undercover officers boasted, “I get f---ed and I get paid for it and it was good.”

On April 23, Sardone and Diorio made the trip again for $2,000 and on a third trip May 14 they provided more than just a ride for the cash, at the request of the undercover cop who arranged the rides, according to authorities.

“She explained to them that this was a new client and asked them to be prepared to come up to the room, which they agreed to do,” the report states, citing the undercover cop’s testimony at Diorio’s departmental trial.

She texted Sardone asking them to come up to the hotel room, where the officers found two women and a male undercover officer posing as a john.

The women put on an act for the officers, pretending the john hadn’t paid in full for sex, so Sardone and Diorio got to convincing him, the report said.

“Can we square this up so we can get out of here? I mean it was talked about before so let’s just pay them their money,” Diorio allegedly urged.

One of the phony prostitutes then said she was taking back her “coke” and grabbed several baggies of what looked like drugs from the john as the two cops watched, the report alleges. One day later, Sardone requested the women not carry any drugs with them in case they get pulled over.

When an Internal Affairs Bureau lieutenant grilled Diorio in June he repeatedly said he didn’t remember any of what happened, the report says. A woman answering Diorio’s phone declined comment Tuesday night, and Sardone didn’t return a message seeking comment.

The NYPD referred calls for comment on the case to local prosecutors.