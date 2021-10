COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The wallets of Comanche County employees who worked through the pandemic are about to get a little bit thicker. All essential employees of Comanche County who worked between April 2020 and May 2021 will receive a bonus. The bonus will be in the amount of $3 per hour that was worked during that time period.

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK ・ 6 HOURS AGO