In a world where the climate is rapidly coming to the boil, where your local petrol station is currently devoid of unleaded and in which our Prime Minister goes out for a jog wearing a dress shirt, it seems the most minor of things to get het up about. Yet the decision by Gary Neville to offer up a joint man of the match award after the Liverpool against Manchester City game on Sunday appears to have sent much of the football watching world into a fury. And, in truth, despite my best intentions, I count myself among the outraged.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO