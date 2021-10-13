CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicole Turner delights in being able to inspire others after Paralympic silver medal

By Eoin Harte
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘Me achieving success and then other people seeing that they want to have that success in their lives is really nice to see.’. It’s been almost a month and half since Nicole Turner claimed a silver medal at the Paralympic Games, and while things are starting to calm down, she is now realising that she has had a long-term effect on people.

