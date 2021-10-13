Her First Muskie

Asia-based TV production firm Beach House Pictures is launching Space Lion Studios, a Singapore-based post-production facility.
The move is intended to capture work flowing from the current content boom in Asia and the expansion of streaming video platforms.
The facility will offer services ranging from technical consultation and workflow planning, to editing, motion graphics design, VFX and CGI coordination, to sound editing and audio mixing, and color grading.
Specifically, it will be able to deliver Dolby Vision 8K HDR grading, Dolby Atmos audio mixing and Netflix IMF mastering & delivery over a high-speed EditShare secure collaborative storage network.
Space Lion is headed by GM...
