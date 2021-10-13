Her First Muskie

Before the Thrive Challenge, my life was upside down. I was trying to find a job, trying to keep a roof over my head. Nothing was working. Then I got a job at Walmart, which led to a conversation that changed my life. One day, when I was at a low point, a fellow associate named Joan Thomas saw how down I was and handed me a copy of the Thrive Challenge book. “Take this home and read it, because somebody somewhere is going through some tougher things than you.” After reading about these amazing people I knew it was time for me to lift myself up.

