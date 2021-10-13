CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Her First Muskie

By Thomas Allen
in-fisherman.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn-Fisherman's Digital Content Manager Thomas Allen took his kids on a muskie hunt, and the results were very exciting. Watch the video below to get the whole experience. And please subscribe to the In-Fisherman YouTube channel for more videos like this.

www.in-fisherman.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Muskie#The In Fisherman Youtube
outdoorchannelplus.com

Winter Muskie Fishing

Options abound for anglers willing to stay one step ahead of Old Man Winter’s grip as freezing temperatures lay waste to more northern fisheries first and then slowly plunge southward. The dreaded process of being frozen out of key muskie locations begins in Canada, typically around mid-November. Muskie die-hards like Mike Grant, who guides out of Andy Meyer’s Lodge on Eagle Lake, find ways to remain on the water until the bitter end.
HOBBIES
extratv

Lance Bass & Michael Turchin Reveal First Pics of Twins!

Singer Lance Bass and husband Michael Turchin are giving fans a first look at their twins!. The couple welcomed Violet Betty and Alexander James on October 13, and now Lance has shared a series of pics of the newborns and an update on life as a dad. Bass wrote, “Haven’t...
CELEBRITIES
Thrive Global

First Charlena Put Her Troubles In Perspective, Then She Changed Her Life

Before the Thrive Challenge, my life was upside down. I was trying to find a job, trying to keep a roof over my head. Nothing was working. Then I got a job at Walmart, which led to a conversation that changed my life. One day, when I was at a low point, a fellow associate named Joan Thomas saw how down I was and handed me a copy of the Thrive Challenge book. “Take this home and read it, because somebody somewhere is going through some tougher things than you.” After reading about these amazing people I knew it was time for me to lift myself up.
ENTERTAINMENT
in-fisherman.com

Fishing Gear: Stanley Adventure Stay Hot Camp Crock

Description and Application: Fill it, pack it and take it on the road or trails no matter the adventure. This durable camp crock is leakproof, vacuum insulated and easily perfect for soups, pasta or whatever you need to keep hot when on the trail. Plus, it works well at keeping ice, too. It’ll keep your food hot for 12 hours and keep items cold for 16 hours. It weighs 3.4 pounds, features an inner hook that hangs the lid, and it opens completely for thorough cleaning.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Pets
Rolling Stone

The Best Gifts for Musicians, from Backup Drumsticks to DIY Electric Guitar Kits

Musicians are famously picky about their gear. Legends like Eddie Van Halen and Chuck Berry were apparently fans of .009 (read: light) strings, so why should the music folks in your life be any different? But if your guitarist already has a go-to gauge, or your resident rhythm-keeper swears by a classic 5A, shopping for them can be as challenging as defining their “it’s kinda post-punk-meets-acid jazz” musical style. That’s why we’ve rounded up the best gifts for musicians of all types and skill levels. Whether their instrument of choice is their voice or a 12-string, or they’re seeking a new...
SHOPPING
The Guardian

Country diary: two mute swans are serene in the falling darkness

It’s intriguing that this section of the Wye valley has its own strange name, because it is suitably individual in character. The limestone walls are sheer-sided and canyon-like, particularly on the southern bank. The water current, however, is controlled by two weirs, and the intervening flow is slowed and widened so that the river fills the basin like a linear pool.
ANIMALS
KLST/KSAN

Fun Fall and Halloween craft ideas for the family

SAN ANGELO, Texas- Texas- Fall is here across the Concho Valley and if the cooler nights and crisp air haven’t put you in the spirit, maybe fun crafts will. If you missed my KSAN Weather show yesterday, you missed a good treat. Creating art is a great way to save money on decorations and creating […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
TheConversationAU

The easy way to rein in Facebook and Google: stop them gobbling up competitors

Few of us who have survived the last year aren’t grateful for technology. Zoom, email, connected workplaces and solid internet connections at home have made it possible to work, shop, study and carry on our lives in a way that wouldn’t have been possible had the pandemic hit, say, 20 years earlier. But parts of big tech — the parts that track us and drive us to think dangerous and antisocial things just so we keep clicking — are doing us enormous damage. Although it might seem like we can’t have the best of both worlds — the connectivity without the damage...
BUSINESS
Variety

Beach House Pictures Launches Space Lion Post-Production Shop in Singapore (EXCLUSIVE)

Asia-based TV production firm Beach House Pictures is launching Space Lion Studios, a Singapore-based post-production facility. The move is intended to capture work flowing from the current content boom in Asia and the expansion of streaming video platforms. The facility will offer services ranging from technical consultation and workflow planning, to editing, motion graphics design, VFX and CGI coordination, to sound editing and audio mixing, and color grading. Specifically, it will be able to deliver Dolby Vision 8K HDR grading, Dolby Atmos audio mixing and Netflix IMF mastering & delivery over a high-speed EditShare secure collaborative storage network. Space Lion is headed by GM...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy