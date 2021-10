Central Texas Dairy Day and Lamb and Goat Validations. The average yearly milk sales for the last 5 years in the 3-county area (Comanche, Erath and Hamilton counties), totals approximately $389,645,500.00 annually. This is an incredible amount of money being pumped into our local economy by your local dairy families. In an effort to showcase Central Texas dairy farms to local dairy families and those throughout the state, agents in Comanche, Erath and Hamilton counties have organized the Central Texas Dairy Day CTDD this year.

AGRICULTURE ・ 11 DAYS AGO