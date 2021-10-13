CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senior citizens participate in new class at local center

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal senior citizens recently participated in a new ‘Fiber and Clay arts, Crochet, Knit and more’ class taught by Kyle Roubidoux. The class will now be available to seniors 50 years of age and over at Perry’s Senior Citizen Center, located at 309 7th Street. The class will begin at 2 p.m. on Wednesdays.

