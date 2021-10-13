Senior citizens participate in new class at local center

Tuesday night meals are back at the Henry County Senior Citizens Center in Kewanee. For the first time a year and a half, seniors can now attend Tuesday night meals at the Senior Center. Cassandra Schmoll from the Henry County Senior Citizens Center tells WKEI that the Senior Center has worked very hard to provide a safe and clean environment in order to bring back this very popular, weekly event for Seniors. Cassandra also reminds everyone that Medicaid deadlines are approaching on October 15th. If seniors want to make sure they have the most cost effective plan for medications they can consult with the senior center by appointment.

KEWANEE, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO