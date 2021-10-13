CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IRIS GARDEN CLUB

Hugo Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIRIS GARDEN CLUB Yard of the Month for September belonged to Turk and Verna Robinson at 212 .E Kirk. The yard is beautifully maintained and has lovely flowers, shrubs and trees. Pic l to r are: Donna Colgin, Donna Wilburger, Turk, Sammye Thacker, Harolynn Wofford and Mary Cook. Photo Courtesy /Sheila Kidd.

