IRIS GARDEN CLUB

Once a year, the Cheshire Garden Club selects a property that has received the Beauty Spot of the Month in the past and that exemplifies excellence in choice of plantings and maintenance throughout the year. The Club’s annual landscaping award, which was established in 1966 and is now known as the Beauty Spot of the Year, was presented to Vespucci’s Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria, 150 Main St. Several colorful island beds, urns and barrel planters of annuals, perennials, ornamental grasses and small shrubs adorn the grounds surrounding the restaurant — all designed and planted by Landscaper Designer George Trecina. Most stunning are the deep burgundy leaves of the tall herb perennial Ensete ventricosum ‘Maurelii,’ commonly known as Red Abyssinian Banana Plant. Some of the more unusual plants are the deep pink tall Cannas in the front island bed as one enters the Maplecroft Plaza as well as the yellow Crotons ‘Codiaeum variegatum’ in the two urns just outside of the main entrance of the restaurant.

CHESHIRE, CT ・ 10 DAYS AGO