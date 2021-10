Between the goat, doe, and wether shows on Tuesday, Sept. 14 at the 93rd Annual Noble County Free Fair, the Noble County Bred and Owned goat show began. The entrant’s goats in this show must be born and raised in Noble county. Some exhibitors buy their goats from a Noble County breeder, while others raise their goats from the time they are born from previous show animals or their herd they have bought.

PETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO