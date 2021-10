At the 93rd annual Noble County Free Fair, the sheep show followed the goat show in Tuesday’s competitions at 6 p.m. Pee Wee showmanship began the event where entrants five and up (not eligible to show in junior division show). Each of the Pee Wee entrants received a bucket with the winner receiving a plaque also. After the Pee Wee division, the open show began followed by the Junior show.

