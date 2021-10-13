AE Jobs; MBS Quote, Borrower, Processing, TPO, eClose Products; Conforming Conventional Changes

Those heading to the conference in San Diego should pack stylish, yet sensible, shoes given the amount of walking. (Today’s audio version of the commentary is available here and includes an interview between Robbie and myself about the MBA Annual starting this weekend about navigating the conference and Pitbull. This week’s is sponsored Candor Technology, helping underwriters and company improve underwriting effectiveness.) Speaking of attire, “I am currently brainstorming Halloween costume ideas after receiving an invitation to a party, and am thinking of going as a Southwest Airlines flight so I don’t have to show up.” But yesterday afternoon, my cat showed up and I could see that Myrtle was nervous: impatient, wouldn’t look me in the eye, and her bent-over ear was twitching. As soon as I opened my email, I understood the reason: another attempt from her, addressed to the CFO of Chrisman LLC (we don’t have a CFO), supposedly from me (name misspelled), saying, “We have the opportunity to pick up a $30 million a year branch, but it must be kept absolutely quiet. This is not to be discussed with any other senior management. Please wire the $1 million signing bonus to… And remember, don’t discuss this with anyone else…” The whole thing smelled like rotten salmon. But more clever swindles are out there, and borrowers, lenders, and title companies lose big bucks. Individuals do also, although here are a couple of funny videos from Jack Vale (one two, thank you to Carol K.) on how to deal with telemarketing scams. But your borrower losing hundreds of thousands, or a company losing millions, is no laughing matter, so sign up with an anti-phishing company to train your employees on cybersecurity safety. Countries, without Russia, are working together.