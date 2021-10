ST. CLOUD — Clinging to a narrow 16-14 lead over Cathedral with only about five minutes to play, Albany senior Carter Birr went down awkwardly. Despite being helped off the field, Birr returned only moments later to pick up multiple first downs on the closing drive. Faced with 4th and 8 inside the Cathedral red zone, Birr fought for yardage and the final first down that clinched the 16-14 win for Albany on Cathedral's homecoming.

