Local teams compete in Fitting Contests

HARTFORD, Conn. – — The Ithaca College women's sculling team continued their 2021 fall campaign by racing in the Head of the Riverfront on the Connecticut River. The Bombers took part in two events on the day. In the women's open single, senior Dania Bogdanovic finished in second place overall with a time of 19:35.24. Her time was the fastest of all collegiate competitors in the event as the first-place sculler came from Vesper Boat Club and she had a recorded time of 18:53.70. Senior Izzy Ozkurt also competed in the women's open single and finished sixth overall with a time of 21:34.99. First year's Lauren Hitesman and Paige Pimental rounded up the IC competitors finishing nineth and 10th with times of 23:05.95 and 23:47.38, respectively.

ITHACA, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO