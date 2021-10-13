CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local teams compete in Fitting Contests

pdjnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fitting Contest for Cattle and Goats at the 93rd Annual Fall Fair was held on Wednesday, Sept. 15. The contest rules are through the OYE and contestants who won have the right to compete in the 2022 Spring OYE show. Three contestants have a time allotment to fit out...

www.pdjnews.com

Natchez Democrat

Local runners compete in Cathedral Invitational

NATCHEZ — Cathedral, Adams County Christian School and Natchez were represented by runners in the Cathedral Invitational held at Duncan Park Golf Course. Cathedral’s Adeline Burgett set fire to the course as she ran a 16:46.51 in the two mile junior varsity girls race. She said she liked the course because it was a fun course. The path wound its way up and around fairways, greens and tee boxes. In the final stretch, Burgett caught two runners to place 10th.
kqradio.com

Area teams compete in Dick Bell Invitational

Webster City, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows and Eagle Grove competed in the Dick Bell Invitational at the Eagle Grove golf course on Tuesday evening. The field included 16 teams, most of which were from the north central Iowa region. The Eagle Grove boys finished runner-up in the meet to Gilbert, behind a strong...
WEBSTER CITY, IA
pdjnews.com

93rd Annual Noble County Free Fair cattle show offers new event

On Wednesday, Sept. 15, the 93rd Noble County Free Fair Cattle Show began with the Pee Wee Showmanship which was a new event this year. PeeWee showmanship was for exhibitors 5 and up who are not yet eligible to show in the Junior show. Winner of the Pee Wee showmanship...
AGRICULTURE
Idaho State Journal

Local high school cross country teams compete at the Bob Conley Invitational

Amidst a light rain, a number of local cross country teams competed at the Bob Conley Invitational on Thursday at the Portneuf Wellness Complex. The only local champion was Snake River’s Keegan McCraw, who won the Boys B race in 16:16.40. Along with Lincoln High and a few other Panthers, Snake River placed second in the division.
PRESTON, ID
umweagles.com

UMW Equestrian Team Competes at Liberty Show

The University of Mary Washington equestrian team competed on Saturday at the Liberty University show, with several top results. Freshman Kate Howlin was first in Intermediate flat and fourth in Intermediate fences. Caitlin Shrivinski was fifth in Intermediate flat and fourth in Intermediate fences. Adrianna Brame was first in Limit flat and fifth in limit fences. Abby Mills competed for her freshman debut and was fifth in Limit flat and fourth in Limit fences. Isabelle Bird also had her freshman debut and was sixth in Novie Flat and Sarah Dietz was fifth in Novice flat.
SPORTS
gobadgers.ca

Brock cross country teams compete at Don Mills Invitational

The Brock Badgers men's and women's cross country teams competed at the Don Mills Invitational at Columbia Lake in Waterloo on Saturday, Oct. 2. "I was happy with the outcome. Cross country racing is so novel after taking such a long hiatus," said head coach Kevin Moore. "The team is becoming more familiar with the discomfort of a race environment."
ABC Action News

Local Student is a Top Contender in National Mullet Contest

A local student is a top contender in a National Best Mullet Contest. We talk with Kayden who is currently in 5th place for the best Mullet in the United States. Kayden plays baseball and is a phenomenal catcher and hitter, the whole league and baseball camp recognize him for his skill and mullet. He also excels in school, top of class, and his friends and teachers recognize him for his mullet as well.
ithaca.edu

Ithaca Sculling Team Competes at the Head of the Riverfront

HARTFORD, Conn. – — The Ithaca College women's sculling team continued their 2021 fall campaign by racing in the Head of the Riverfront on the Connecticut River. The Bombers took part in two events on the day. In the women's open single, senior Dania Bogdanovic finished in second place overall with a time of 19:35.24. Her time was the fastest of all collegiate competitors in the event as the first-place sculler came from Vesper Boat Club and she had a recorded time of 18:53.70. Senior Izzy Ozkurt also competed in the women's open single and finished sixth overall with a time of 21:34.99. First year's Lauren Hitesman and Paige Pimental rounded up the IC competitors finishing nineth and 10th with times of 23:05.95 and 23:47.38, respectively.
ITHACA, NY
Laclede Record

Lebanon tennis team competes in districts

The girls’ tennis season is wrapping up with district play taking place last Friday and throughout this week. The Lebanon High School girls’ tennis team (9-9 overall) hosted the Missouri Class 2 District 5 individual tournament on Friday. Lebanon had multiple all-district performers, including Abbey Twenter in singles play (4th...
lambcountyleadernews.com

Anton XC teams compete at Sundown

The Anton Lady Dogs and Bulldogs’ varsity cross country teams competed at the Oil Patch Invitational in Sundown on Saturday, where the Lady Dogs finished 18 th with 445 points. On the girl’s side, Junior, Andalesia Alonzo-Rivera, led the team, finishing 90th overall with a time of 16:41.53, while sophomore,...
lambcountyleadernews.com

Lady Wolverines JV XC team competes at Oil Patch Invitational

THIRD OVERALL – The Springlake-Earth Lady Wolverines’ JV cross country team competed at the Oil Patch Invitational in Sundown on Saturday, where they finished third out of six teams, and first out of 1A schools. Jada Hill and Jenna Bridges were medalists for the Lady Wolverines JV team. (Shown no order): Bridges, Hill, Kimberly Cruz, Jaritza Sotelo, Adamarie Hernandez, Micaela Fuentes, Halee Toscano, Emily Cruz and Annabel Anchondo.
SUNDOWN, TX
Sedalia Democrat

Student artists compete at Liberty Park for Kaysinger Contest

Liberty Park was the site for the Kaysinger High School Art Competition. School busses brought young artists from all 11 Kaysinger schools to the contest Wednesday morning. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you...
LIBERTY, MO
schulenburgsticker.com

4-H’ers compete in Waller Co. Livestock Judging Contest

Thirteen Fayette County 4-H members competed in the Waller County Livestock Judging Contest on Friday, Oct. 1, including seven Flatonia 4-H members and one Schulenburg 4-H’er. The Fayette County 4-H junior team placed second overall. Junior team members were Kaisley Janecka, Addison Berckenhoff, Alexis Berckenhoff, Hayleigh Pizzitola, Brylee Brugger, Kylee Hoffmann and Adalyn Carrales…
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
bloomeradvance.com

Bloomer Equestrian Team Competes At Second Event

School District of Bloomer’s Equestrian team competed in their second event on Saturday October 2, at 8:00 a.m. Wild Bills in Elk Mound. At the end of the day The Bloomer Equestiran team is in the lead with 612 points in the WIHA Division 5 B-Team standings. The Eau Claire/Fall Creek team follows in second place with 591 points. The next competition will be held on Saturday, October 16, at 8:00 a.m. at Wild Bills in Elk Mound, Wis.
draperjournal.com

Locals to compete in national tennis championship this October

Draper’s Jeff Easton and Benji Rideout were part of the Utah Men’s 4.5 tennis team who won the Intermountain Sectionals in Denver, Colorado defeating Nevada 2-2— being declared the winner having won an extra set—Idaho 4-0 and Colorado 3-1. The squad went 5-3 in winning the Men’s 40-plus tennis league this summer to qualify for sectionals. They now move on to the National Championship in Scottsdale, Arizona Oct. 15-17 where they will compete against 15 other divisional champions. (Pictured, from left to right: Jason Nielsen, Danny Owen, Kyle Kugler, Jon Penman, Rod Horton, Brian Kasteler, Jason Hardin, Parker Enloe, Kris Rosander, Eric Enloe and Brian Hardin) Also on the squad are David Archer, Martez Banks, Riley Booker, Lun Dai, Jeremy Harman, Peter Matus, Ryan Peterson and Kris Rosander. (Photo courtesy Jon Penman)
DRAPER, UT
snjtoday.com

Miss Holly City Contestants Ready to Compete, Winner Crowned October 21

Millville High School will host the 2021 Miss Holly City contest on Thursday, October 21, at 6 p.m. in the Lakeside Performing Arts Center. This year’s contestants will surely sparkle as they celebrate the theme, Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend. Tickets will cost $10 per person and may be...
MILLVILLE, NJ
plattecountycitizen.com

Platte County teams compete at Ray-Pec

Gerdes crossed the finish line in 19:01 as the top finisher for the girls at Platte County schools. The next finisher was Panther junior Ella Conklin, who ended in 20:32 for 52nd place. Kayla Richardson ran the 5K in 21:32 and Abigail Kindred finished in 21:55 for Park Hill South....
lccentral.com

Lynx teams compete at Needles

This past week, the Lynx saw themselves facing off against the Needles Mustangs in both volleyball and football, while cross-country competed against some of the most challenging teams in the state. Plus, it’s homecoming this week, so the teams and student body are enjoying those activities, including home games Oct. 15. The football team went […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, NV
radiokmzn.com

OSKALOOSA GIRLS' SWIM TEAM COMPETES AT HOME

Oskaloosa High School’s girls’ swim team has its only home meet of the season Thursday night (10/7), when the Indians host Keokuk, Williamsburg and Vinton-Shellsburg. Oskaloosa Coach Makenzie Kauffman talks about the progress her team has made this season. “We are absolutely thrilled with the progress. We did a little...

