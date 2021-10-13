Local students compete in Equipment Operator contest at annual Noble County Free Fair

On September 15th, the West Holmes FFA Chapter sent 11 members to county soils at Honey Haven Farm in Ashland. Members examined soil slope, texture, depth and drainage, as well as the potential farming or building uses for the specified areas. They were tested on their knowledge of how to read a soil survey book and their general knowledge of soil and its characteristics. The chapter had two teams competing in the contest. The Rural team included: Emily Harrower, Derek Miller, Wyatt Myers, Bree Pringle, and Wyatt Schlauch. The Urban team included: Laina CrosMaren Drzazga, Taelor Patterson, Natalie Rohr, Torrie Savage, and Zoee Snow. Members were able to learn a lot about soil that they can use in the future thanks to the assistance of the Ashland SWCD, Holmes SWCD, and Honey Haven Farm.

ASHLAND, OH ・ 7 DAYS AGO