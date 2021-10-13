CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Local students compete in Equipment Operator contest at annual Noble County Free Fair

pdjnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday morning during the 93rd Annual Free Fair the Equipment Operator contest was held. During this event contestants drive a tractor with a planting drill behind it through an obstacle course and also backing back through it. The top four contestants went on to compete in a contest at...

www.pdjnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sedalia Democrat

Student artists compete at Liberty Park for Kaysinger Contest

Liberty Park was the site for the Kaysinger High School Art Competition. School busses brought young artists from all 11 Kaysinger schools to the contest Wednesday morning. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you...
LIBERTY, MO
WFMJ.com

Local students hit the water for annual regatta

Nearly 100 lucky students soaked up the unusually scorching October sun on Tuesday. South Range High School students in Canfield took to the water to enjoy and participate in the district's 23rd annual Raider Regatta. 21 News was told around one hundred students worked on boats for the event all summer long and today they got to put their crafts to the test.
CANFIELD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Equipment Operator#Farm Equipment#Billings
pdjnews.com

Swine show last event of 93rd Noble County Free Fair

The last event of the 93rd annual free fair was held Thursday, Sept. 16 and was the swine show. It began with the Pee Wee showmanship contest four exhibitors vied for the top honor. The judge did say that this event would be the “hardest one I have to judge...
SPORTS
95.3 MNC

Elkhart County 4H Fair to host 2nd annual Trick or Treat event

The Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds will host its 2nd Annual Trick or Treat at the fairgrounds on from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29. Besides collecting candy, a costume showcase will begin at 3pm on the Heritage Park Stage, and guests can play free games such as pumpkin ring toss and pumpkin tic tac toe.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
ocj.com

West Holmes FFA competes in 2021 County Soils contest

On September 15th, the West Holmes FFA Chapter sent 11 members to county soils at Honey Haven Farm in Ashland. Members examined soil slope, texture, depth and drainage, as well as the potential farming or building uses for the specified areas. They were tested on their knowledge of how to read a soil survey book and their general knowledge of soil and its characteristics. The chapter had two teams competing in the contest. The Rural team included: Emily Harrower, Derek Miller, Wyatt Myers, Bree Pringle, and Wyatt Schlauch. The Urban team included: Laina CrosMaren Drzazga, Taelor Patterson, Natalie Rohr, Torrie Savage, and Zoee Snow. Members were able to learn a lot about soil that they can use in the future thanks to the assistance of the Ashland SWCD, Holmes SWCD, and Honey Haven Farm.
ASHLAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
fayettecountyrecord.com

Local 4-H Students Compete Across Texas

Fayette County 4-H members competed in the Waller County Livestock Judging Contest on Friday, Oct. 1. The Fayette County 4-H Junior team placed second overall. Junior Team members consisted of Kaisley Janecka, Addison Berckenhoff, Alexis Berckenhoff, Hayleigh Pizzitola, Brylee Brugger, Kylee Hoffmann, and Adalyn Carrales. Individually, Kaisley was fourth overall and Addison was 10th overall. The…
TEXAS STATE
harrisondaily.com

Flippin Art students win awards at Marion County Fair

Cheryl Blasdel’s art students entered their works of art into the contest held at the Marion County Fair. The group brought home several awards. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to...
MARION COUNTY, AR
WTOK-TV

Free ACT Prep for local students

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Free act prep on all subjects was offered to students that are looking to boost their test scores. The event was held at the James Carter Foundation on 8th street. Over 20 kids took advantage of this free program. One student, Senior Jada Green, scored a...
MERIDIAN, MS
The Lebanon Reporter

2nd annual Day of Service pairs local companies with Boone County nonprofits

As an example of “Better in Boone,” the second Day of Service organized by the Boone Economic Development Corporation gave area companies another opportunity to give back to their community. “We have 10 projects this year,” Boone EDC Workforce and Community Development Manager Amy Hammerle said. “We have some new...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
pdjnews.com

Area residents compete in Bred and Owned Goat show

Between the goat, doe, and wether shows on Tuesday, Sept. 14 at the 93rd Annual Noble County Free Fair, the Noble County Bred and Owned goat show began. The entrant’s goats in this show must be born and raised in Noble county. Some exhibitors buy their goats from a Noble County breeder, while others raise their goats from the time they are born from previous show animals or their herd they have bought.
PETS
Chillico Constitution-Tribune

Local 4H'ers compete at state public speaking contest

Missouri 4H youths gathered Sept. 25 on the University of Missouri campus in Columbia for the annual State 4-H Public Speaking Contest. The contest is one of Missouri 4H’s oldest and most popular traditions, said Samantha Brandeberry, MU Extension state 4H educator. This year, 39 youths representing 20 counties competed...
COLUMBIA, MO
southernminn.com

Waseca County 4-H'ers compete at 2021 Minnesota State Fair 4-H Livestock Encampment

Minnesota 4-H’ers from 87 counties arrived with over 2,272 animals at the 2021 “Great Minnesota Get-Together” for this year’s 4-H livestock encampment, which was held Wednesday, Aug. 25 through Sunday, Aug. 29. Minnesota 4-H’ers have been preparing for this event all summer long. Members consider several components when deciding to...
MINNESOTA STATE
pdjnews.com

Samuel Brown wins Reserve Supreme ewe at annual free fair

At the 93rd annual Noble County Free Fair, the sheep show followed the goat show in Tuesday’s competitions at 6 p.m. Pee Wee showmanship began the event where entrants five and up (not eligible to show in junior division show). Each of the Pee Wee entrants received a bucket with the winner receiving a plaque also. After the Pee Wee division, the open show began followed by the Junior show.
POLITICS
pdjnews.com

Horse show kicks off annual county fair

The horse show was the opening event of the 93rd Annual Noble County Free Fair at the fairgrounds on Saturday, Sept. 11. Exhibitors were involved in Halter classes, showmanship classes, Horsemanship classes and other events.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy