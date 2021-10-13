MBS Morning: Ready and Willing to Trade The Fed Policy Path
There has been more than a little bit of willingness on the part of the bond market to react to Fed's rate hike outlook. This began in earnest after the last Fed announcement, but we're seeing it again this morning after the Consumer Price Index data. Fed Funds Futures for October 2022 (that's where the volume is) were showing less than a 30% chance of a hike about a month ago. Today, the probability is over 65%, and it's increased 15% in the past week alone. The reaction plays out in the form of weaker bonds and stocks with the telltale mirror image pattern between stock prices and bond yields.www.mortgagenewsdaily.com
