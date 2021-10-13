CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

MBS Morning: Ready and Willing to Trade The Fed Policy Path

By by: Matthew Graham
MortgageNewsDaily.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere has been more than a little bit of willingness on the part of the bond market to react to Fed's rate hike outlook. This began in earnest after the last Fed announcement, but we're seeing it again this morning after the Consumer Price Index data. Fed Funds Futures for October 2022 (that's where the volume is) were showing less than a 30% chance of a hike about a month ago. Today, the probability is over 65%, and it's increased 15% in the past week alone. The reaction plays out in the form of weaker bonds and stocks with the telltale mirror image pattern between stock prices and bond yields.

www.mortgagenewsdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
MortgageNewsDaily.com

Are Rates Doomed to Continue Higher?

After a calm summer at historic lows, interest rate volatility has ramped up heading into the fall. What are rates worried about, and is this just the beginning of more drama?. Because they're based on bonds, rates are always worried about anything that can have a big impact on the supply/demand equation in the bond market.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Column: Bond Markets Show Rising Risk of Fed, BoE Policy Errors

ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) - The U.S. and UK bond markets are sounding the economic alarm bell. Yield curves in both markets are flattening dramatically, indicating that traders are pricing in a growing risk of a central bank policy error or an increasingly gloomy outlook for long-term growth. Or both. The...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mbs#Consumer Price Index#Stocks#Fed Funds Futures
MortgageNewsDaily.com

MBS RECAP: No Floors Harmed in Defense of The Ceiling

With yields vaulting higher last week, we've been looking for any evidence that bond buyers had seen enough weakness to step in and "buy the dip." Buying the dip in prices means buying the ceiling in yields, and there's a case to be made that 1.56% was the relevant ceiling level over the past few days. In that sense, today's gains finally offered a rejection of the breakout seen at the end of last week. We haven't yet seen enough of a push back to challenge any major technical floors.
MARKETS
investing.com

Stocks And Gold Recover As Fed Recalibrates Path

Expectations of earlier but shallower Fed rate path revive optimism. Dollar retreats, stocks and gold recover as long-dated yields drop. China’s factory prices soar, central bank speakers in focus. Fed repricing. Investors are having second thoughts about the structure of the Fed’s rate hike cycle. The latest moves in the...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Equities recover in morning trading

It is a good morning for stocks, with the FTSE 100 up 50 points in early trading and US futures pointing towards a solid open this afternoon. Stock markets recoup some lost ground. Earnings reports justify optimistic outlook. Dunelm steady in wake of update. Equity markets appear to have shaken...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
AFP

US economy almost ready for less stimulus, Fed official says

The United States is nearly ready for the central bank to pull back on its stimulus, and the high inflation may soon retreat, a Federal Reserve official said Tuesday. The Fed last month signaled it would "soon" be ready to begin the process of ending its massive monthly purchases of bonds and other securities intended to help the country weather the Covid-19 downturn. In a speech to the Institute of International Finance, Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said the world's largest economy was nearing completion of the "substantial further progress" test the central bank has set to determine when to back off its stimulus policies. "I myself believe that the 'substantial further progress' standard has more than been met with regard to our price-stability mandate and has all but been met with regard to our employment mandate," Clarida said.
BUSINESS
MortgageNewsDaily.com

MBS Morning: New Week, New Opportunities (And New Risks)

Last week was unpleasant for the bond market. Yields tested and then broke above the technical ceiling at 1.56%, ultimately making it as high as 1.62% before leveling off into the 3-day weekend. The new week brings new risks and new opportunities as bonds attempt to hold the line despite a condensed slate of Treasury auctions (3 and 10yr on Monday, 30yr on Tuesday). If recent ceilings hold up through the auction cycle, it would go a long way toward setting up a range ceiling. But any additional weakness would reinforce a new, upwardly sloped trend for rates.
STOCKS
MortgageNewsDaily.com

MBS RECAP: Bonds Improve After Treasury Auction; Why MBS Are Lagging

Bonds began the day weaker, but improved steadily after the 10yr Treasury auction. MBS underperformed--partly because the Treasury auction brings more direct benefit for Treasuries, but for a few other reasons as well. We'll discuss those (and whether or not they're important) in today's recap video. Econ Data / Events.
STOCKS
theedgemarkets.com

Yen declines to lowest since 2018 as Fed, BOJ policies diverge

(Oct 11): The yen fell to its weakest level in nearly three years as the nation’s yield differential with the U.S. widened amid growing bets for the Federal Reserve to roll back stimulus. Japan’s currency slipped as much as 0.3% to 111.89 per dollar, the weakest since December 2018. Leveraged...
BUSINESS
MortgageNewsDaily.com

MBS Morning: Pushing Weaker Boundaries Ahead of NFP Day

It remains to be seen what impact tomorrow's jobs report might have given that it would take an atrociously weak number to derail the Fed's November tapering aspirations and an atrociously huge number to accelerate them (would require an intermeeting "emergency" policy announcement... not too likely). Still, it's NFP day and so there's always a chance that we see a bigger reaction. One additional reason for the risk is the convergence of yields inside the new consolidation range. Sellers seem intent on testing the ceiling at 1.56% (10yr) so far this morning.
BUSINESS
MortgageNewsDaily.com

MBS Morning: Have Yields Risen Enough to Bring in The Buyers?

1.573% on a 10yr US Treasury Note?! While this still isn't the place a yield-seeking investor would park their money (inflation-adjusted returns at a balmy -0.90%), it is the highest we've been since June--perhaps high enough to bring in some buyers based on technicals and momentum. In other words, perhaps...
STOCKS
MortgageNewsDaily.com

MBS Morning: Stronger Data Confirming Higher Rate Range

Modest weakness on Monday meant the door was still open for bonds to challenge the lower boundary of the higher rate range seen last week. Today's trading is quickly changing the narrative. What began as nagging weakness in the overnight session has blossomed into more aggressive selling following the the ISM Services data. Suddenly we find ourselves in a better position to consider an attack on the ceiling of the recent range as opposed to the floor.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

7 Financial Stocks to Buy to Get Ready for the Fed’s Next Move

Financial stocks could be on the verge of higher returns. Rising inflation levels over the summer months convinced investors that the Federal Reserve would soon pump the brakes on its monetary stimulus program. Now it seems an imminent interest rate hike is looming around the corner. Higher interest rates often...
STOCKS
Reuters

Senator Warren asks SEC to probe trading by Fed policymakers

(Reuters) - Senator Elizabeth Warren on Monday called on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate trading by top U.S. central bankers, including that of two Fed bank presidents who resigned after public outcry over their transactions. In a letter to SEC Chair Gary Gensler, Warren also cited trading...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Fed policymakers' trading to get more scrutiny

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Senator Elizabeth Warren on Monday called on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate trading by top U.S. central bankers, including that of two Fed bank presidents who resigned after public outcry over their transactions. In a letter to SEC Chair Gary Gensler, Warren also...
CONGRESS & COURTS
investing.com

Warren Asks SEC to Investigate Trading by Fed Officials

(Bloomberg) -- Senator Elizabeth Warren called on the Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate whether stock transactions by top Federal Reserve officials violated insider trading rules. “The reports of this financial activity by Fed officials raise serious questions about possible conflicts of interest and reveal a disregard for the public...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy