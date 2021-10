Toontrack has announced the release of the Goth Rock EZkeys MIDI pack, a new MIDI expansion for EZkeys inspired by melancholic, dark and gothic rock. Goth, the offshoot of post-punk that paved the way for not only fashion, literature and film but also an entire sub-culture, truly defined an era. Spearheaded by the likes of The Cult, Type O Negative, The Sisters of Mercy and many more, goth and its aesthetics went from underground to mainstream and threw a cloak of horror-esque romanticism over the ’80s and ’90s. Since, it of course splintered off into numerous subsets and made its way into all kinds of styles during the decades to follow. Still to this day, goth is very much alive and thriving.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO