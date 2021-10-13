Walktober Day 13 – Finding Community In Cycling

DENVER (CBS4) – The Colfax Marathon and Half Marathon are back on the streets after a year and a half due to the pandemic. The marathon will impact traffic across the Denver metro area on Saturday. (credit: CBS) Some 14,000 runners will hit the streets to celebrate the first major race to take place since May 2019. This is also the 15th anniversary of the Colfax Marathon. According to race officials, Interstate 25 is the best route to take for north/south to avoid the runners. On the east- Colorado Boulevard will be open, and all roads east of Colorado Boulevard. To the west- Kipling will be open, and all roads west of Kipling. For those traveling east/west- east/west roads south of Colfax are open. East/west roads 26th and above will be open. Road closures are a rolling close and open from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., and will re-open after the last runner. LINK: Colfax Marathon

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO