Police make arrest on U.S. Marshals Service warrant

The Arkansas City Police Department arrested an Arkansas City man on a U.S. Marshals Service warrant after he allegedly attempted to flee arrest on foot. Around 11:45 p.m. Oct. 6, police observed a man matching the description of Sage Breeze Martin, 37, who officers knew to be wanted on the marshal’s warrant for felony probation violation. Martin allegedly ran into the back yard of a residence in the 600 block of South Fourth Street. Officers knocked on the front door of the residence several times and instructed Martin to come out. He eventually came to the front door and police gave him verbal commands in an effort to take him into custody safely. As he exited the residence and an officer began to place him under arrest on the warrant, Martin broke free of the officer’s grasp and fled on foot. Martin was finally taken into custody without further incident at 12:35 a.m. Thursday. He was transported to and booked into the Cowley County Jail in Winfield on suspicion of one felony count of interference with law enforcement and obstructing apprehension, in lieu of $3,000 bond through Cowley County District Court in Arkansas City, as well as the marshal’s warrant for probation violation.