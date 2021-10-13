CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SCK Health welcomes new doctor

By News Room
1025theriver.com
 5 days ago

SCK Health is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Lisa Ayala to our Family Medicine & OB staff. Schedule an appointment with her today at SCK Health Primary Care Ark City (620) 442 2100 or SCK Health Primary Care Winfield (620) 221-6100.

