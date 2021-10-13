KDOT has technology program money available
Projects that promote safety, improve access or mobility and update transportation technology can receive financial assistance in the Kansas Department of Transportation’s Innovative Technology Program. The program has $2 million available this fiscal year. A minimum of 25% non-state cash match is required, and additional consideration will be given to applications that contribute more. The deadline for applications is Nov. 19, and selected projects will be announced in mid-December. Click here for a facts sheet, or here for an application.www.1025theriver.com
Comments / 0