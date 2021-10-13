CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

KDOT has technology program money available

By News Room
1025theriver.com
 5 days ago

Projects that promote safety, improve access or mobility and update transportation technology can receive financial assistance in the Kansas Department of Transportation’s Innovative Technology Program. The program has $2 million available this fiscal year. A minimum of 25% non-state cash match is required, and additional consideration will be given to applications that contribute more. The deadline for applications is Nov. 19, and selected projects will be announced in mid-December. Click here for a facts sheet, or here for an application.

www.1025theriver.com

Comments / 0

Related
amazingmadison.com

Heating assistance programs available

With cooler temperatures now here, and rising natural gas prices, there are programs available to help pay expected higher heat bills. South Dakota Department of Social Services Secretary Laurie Gill says they have applications for the low income energy assistance program, or LiHEAP on their website. Gill says they have...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wyo4news.com

Local help available for emergency rental program in Sweetwater County

October 7, 2021 — Press release from the Wyoming Department of Family Services. Are you struggling to pay your rent or utilities? You are not alone, and it is not your fault. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many Wyoming renters need a little extra help right now. Sweetwater Family Resource Center is ready to help eligible households get the assistance they deserve through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP).
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
kiwaradio.com

Low Income Assistance Program Has More Money This Year

Statewide Iowa — The program which helps low-income Iowans with their heating bills will have more money this year. Christine Taylor oversees the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program known as LIHEAP. That money is on top of what they will get from the state. She says they will be...
HEALTH SERVICES
radioresultsnetwork.com

State MDARD Has Grant Program Available For Rural Areas

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is offering a competitive grant program to promote the sustainability of land-based industries and support infrastructure benefiting rural communities in Michigan. “Investing and supporting our rural communities is a hallmark of MDARD,” said Director Gary McDowell. “The Administration is committed to...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kdot
1025theriver.com

New crop block grant money available

The Kansas Department of Agriculture is now accepting applications for the 2021 Specialty Crop Block Grant H.R. 133 Stimulus Program. This program is in addition to the traditional Specialty Crop Block Grant Program; awards for that program will be announced later this fall. Funds for both grant programs are awarded to the agency by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service. Applications will be evaluated by a team of external reviewers. The team will rate proposals on their ability to successfully promote specialty crops in Kansas and make a positive impact on the Kansas economy. Those recommendations will be submitted to the Kansas Secretary of Agriculture, who will make the final awards.
AGRICULTURE
sanatogapost.com

FEMA Money to be Available for Municipal Repairs

HARRISBURG PA – As the extent and cost of damage caused by Tropical Storm Ida became clear during the past five weeks, federal repair and replacement funding and other assistance went first to individuals and families to make storm-swept and flooded homes livable again, then to get struggling businesses up and running.
SCHWENKSVILLE, PA
radioresultsnetwork.com

Michigan Has Safety Grants Available For Small Businesses

Michigan small businesses with 250 employees or less can now apply for a Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) matching grant up to $5,000 to make improvements to their workplace safety and health. “To supplement the great economic development work our state already does, we need to focus on...
MICHIGAN STATE
Great Bend Post

KDOT launches survey to explore future transportation funding

The Kansas Department of Transportation today launched a statewide survey to learn what Kansans think about how highways and bridges are funded. The survey is available on the project webpage at ksdotike.org/RUC-study and will be open through Nov. 24. It takes roughly five minutes to complete. The survey is the...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
vermontbiz.com

VAFFM: Several COVID-19 relief programs still available

Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets When the coronavirus first appeared, most of us thought of the pandemic as a transitory disaster - something to endure. But as case counts have ebbed and flowed and the virus has continued to evolve, it seems obvious that we will be living with the impacts of this disease for much longer than anyone hoped. That's a poignant reality for the people, businesses and organizations still struggling to recover. Fortunately, there are several programs still available that can help provide some relief.
AGRICULTURE
fox4kc.com

Extra money available to help families buy food, but deadline to apply looms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The deadline for Missouri families to apply for some extra help during the pandemic is this weekend. Families with children who get free or reduced lunches qualify for the pandemic EBT program. If approved, families will receive a one-time payment of $375 per child. The program was originally set up to help families pay for groceries over the summer. Missouri reopened the application process because only 36,000 of a possible 289,000 children who were eligible actually applied for the benefit.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WTAJ

State grants available for COVID-19 vaccine outreach programs

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf joined lawmakers, community leaders and medical professionals in North Philadelphia to discuss a new grant program that will support community organizations. The $5 million COVID-19 Vaccine Outreach Grant Program will support organizations conducting outreach on COVID-19 vaccines. The grant is available to eligible organizations including non-profits, child care […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
kiwaradio.com

“Money Smart” Program To Begin November 4 In Spencer

Spencer, Iowa — Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will host “Money Smart: Prioritizing Bills, Managing Debt & Improving Credit,” a three-session money management program, beginning Nov. 4 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Grace United Methodist Church in Spencer. The program seeks to help individuals sharpen their money...
IOWA STATE
KRQE News 13

Emergency SNAP benefits extension to continue in October

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) –Households in New Mexico who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits will continue to receive the maximum amount for their household size for October. The New Mexico Human Services Department announced that SNAP recipients will receive the extra amount on Oct. 10, 2021. The department...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
siouxlandnews.com

New utility assistance program available for low-income families in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Community Action Agency of Siouxland has a new program to help low-income families pay another utility bill. In addition to the long-running "low-income household energy assistance program," or "LIHEAP," the agency is now offering the "low-income household water assistance program," or "LI-HWAP." That program will...
SIOUX CITY, IA
CBS Pittsburgh

Federal Highway Administration Concurs With PennDOT’s Ideas To Close Funding Gap

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Federal leaders agree that PennDOT is looking in the right places to deal with its funding crisis, including the proposal to add tolls to nine bridges across the state. PennDOT’s proposal includes the bridge on I-79 in Bridgeville. The Federal Highway Administration says it agrees with what PennDOT is considering. The state’s Transportation Department needs to close an annual funding gap of $8.1 billion.
BRIDGEVILLE, PA
abc45.com

Federal grant money available for daycare centers across North Carolina

RALEIGH, Wake County — North Carolina daycare centers could see a financial boost from federal funding soon. Governor Roy Cooper announced that the state will receive $805 million as part of the American Rescue Plan. Daycare centers can apply for a grant of between $3,000 and $60,000 per quarter; the...
EDUCATION
WIBW

KDOT to donate potential winnings to scholarships for Kansas students

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If it wins the 2021 People Choice award for the Turner Diagonal Project, the Kansas Department of Transportation will donate its winnings to send Kansas students interested in the transportation field to school. Following national recognition for the Turner Diagonal project, the Kansas Department of Transportation...
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy