Legend Williamson, a 10-year-old rodeo participant from Lufkin, was killed in a tragic accident during a rodeo competition in Louisiana this past weekend. Legend was participating in the Texas Region 5 Junior High Rodeo at the Beauregard Parish Arena in Louisiana where he had placed second in the team roping competition Saturday. While preparing for Sunday's finals in the practice arena, the horse that Legend was riding apparently suffered a massive heart attack or aneurysm and reared up died, and fell landing on Legend, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office. Authorities said Legend was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries after the horse fell on him.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO