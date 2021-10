If you’re the type of person who stresses over packet loss and other connection related issues on their gaming PC, or don’t think twice about these kinds of things, we can all agree that lag ruins the experience for everyone. A new feature in Windows 11 called Wi-Fi Dual Station, developed with input from Valve and Qualcomm, reportedly reduces latency by up to 4x compared to current solutions. Qualcomm has issued a press release, as highlighted by GamesRadar, but we have all the details you need to know about it right here.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO