More important lesson is to have fun! Super cliche but I was stressing myself out trying to write songs and make sure people enjoy them and the words, and then trying to be as clever and unique as my favorites. This was a huge mistake! I learned that just enjoying being creative and messing around with crazy ideas was a reflection of me! I learned this performing at a show and playing the songs I thought were my most outlandish and people loving it more than anything I ever performed! It WILL come across as genuine and that’s what people really love.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO