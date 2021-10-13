CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Stream Team: Firing up the demo of Monster Hunter Rise on PC

By Chris Neal
massivelyop.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s going to be a bit of time before Monster Hunter Rise makes its way to PC players, but today marks the next best thing – a demo of the game! MOP’s resident big critter slayer Chris is going to head into Kamura Village once again as he faces off against the fearsome foes on offer, and this time he’ll be joined by his monster killing compatriot Andrew. Join them today at 2:00 p.m. EDT as they go on the hunt!

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Stream#The Next Best Thing#Live Feed#Optv
