DICE has announced that it will lift the wraps off the Battlefield 2042 Hazard Zone on October 14, during a reveal trailer that will drop at 4.00pm BST/11.00am EST. Hazard Zone is the last major addition for Battlefield 2042 that we haven’t really got much concrete info on yet, with DICE previously stating it will take the form of “an all-new, high-stakes, squad-based game-type for the Battlefield franchise that is a modern take on the multiplayer experience that is distinctly DICE but very different from All-Out Warfare’s Conquest or Breakthrough modes.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO