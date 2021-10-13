Halloween activities and trick-or-treating times

Upcoming Halloween activities and trick-or-treating information for Dubois County. If you are participating, please have porch lights on to accept costumed candy-seekers. The Heart of Jasper has coordinated with the Jasper Public Library and the Jasper Parks and Recreation Department to provide a fun, Halloween-inspired day. At 3 p.m., the library will host activities and games for some costumed fun. Then, everyone is invited to head to the downtown area for the Pumpkin Trail featuring more games, goodies, and photo opportunities for the entire family to enjoy. At 6 p.m., Jasper children ages 12 and under and parents/guardians are invited to Central Green for the 10th Annual Halloween at Central Green to have even more games and spooky fun. *In case of inclement weather, the Pumpkin Trail will be canceled and the events on Central Green will be moved to the Habig Community Center.