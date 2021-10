Gabby Petito’s parents have said that they “want vengeance and justice” for the loss of their daughter, and hope to see their daughters fiancé, Brian Laundrie, behind bars.In an interview with 60 Minutes Australia, Ms Petito’s stepfather, Jim Schmidt, said: “We want vengeance and justice, and for him to pay for his crimes.”Nichole Schmidt, Ms Petito’s mother, added: “I just want to get him in a cell for the rest of his life.”Meanwhile, today marks the 31st day since Mr Laundrie was reported missing by his parents. North Port Police have not reported any new evidence, but have continued...

