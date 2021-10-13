CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elsa Pataky makes a fashion statement on the school pick-up in Byron Bay by wearing a $200 leopard-print jumpsuit and $530 designer sneakers

By Alisha Buaya
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Elsa Pataky is known for her boho-chic fashion sense.

And the Spanish actress, 45, made a style statement on Monday as she picked up her children from school in Byron Bay.

She showed off her toned figure in a $200 leopard-print jumpsuit by One Teaspoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NlF7Q_0cQAA4kI00
Feeling fierce! Elsa Pataky made a style statement on Monday as she picked up her seven-year-old twin sons, Tristan and Sasha, from school in Byron Bay

Elsa, who is married to Thor star Chris Hemsworth, rolled up the sleeves and legs of her outfit to draw attention to her slender limbs.

She teamed her look with a pair of $530 high-top sneakers by Golden Goose.

The mother of three walked alongside one of her seven-year-old twin sons - either Tristan or Sasha - who opted to go barefoot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pw14c_0cQAA4kI00
Trendy: She showed off her toned figure in a $200 leopard-print jumpsuit by One Teaspoon

Emulate Elsa in a leopard-print romper

$189

If there's one trend that isn't going out of style any time soon, it's animal prints. Just ask Elsa Pataky, who was spotted out in a romper adorned with leopard spots.

Designed in denim by One Teaspoon, Elsa's romper has long sleeves and a short length, making it both cute and comfy. It features a pointed collar and buttons down the front for a classic look, while the leopard print ensures a stylish appeal.

Elsa teamed this style with high-top sneakers, making for a sporty yet chic appeal.

Unfortunately, this exact romper has already sold out, though you can click through the image to shop it in black. Or if you prefer the leopard look, check out our carousel for styles by Free People, Asos and more.

DailyMail.com may earn commission on sales from these product links

...NOW GET ONE LIKE IT FOR LESS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JdbBJ_0cQAA4kI00
Stepping out: She teamed her look with a pair of $530 high-top sneakers by Golden Goose
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aoC02_0cQAA4kI00

The Fast Five star was later seen chatting to her eldest child, India, as they climbed into the family car.

Elsa listened earnestly to her nine-year-old daughter as she opened the front passenger door for her.

She then pulled a strained expression as her little girl continued to tell her all about her eventful day at school.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Sj3s_0cQAA4kI00
Listening: Elsa chatted to her eldest daughter, India, as they climbed into the family car. She listened earnestly to the nine-year-old as she opened the front passenger door for her
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FaeFz_0cQAA4kI00
Hope it's okay! She then pulled a strained expression as her daughter continued to tell her all about her eventful day at school

Elsa and Chris moved from Los Angeles to Bryon Bay with their children in 2014.

They live in the suburb of Broken Head, a 20-minute drive from central Byron, in a mega-mansion estimated to be worth $30million.

The former model, from Madrid, told The Sydney Morning Herald in March that she loved she laid-back vibe in the northern NSW town.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NZrR7_0cQAA4kI00
Living the dream! Elsa and Chris moved from LA to Bryon Bay with their children in 2014

She said: '[When I'm in Sydney] I can't dress down as much as I do in Byron Bay – we hope to get back there on the weekends.'

Elsa added that moving to Australia seven years ago had been the right decision for her family.

'Byron has been beautiful. We made the right decision in 2014 to leave LA and come to Australia,' she gushed.

'It's been great for the kids to be in nature, enjoy animals and go horse riding.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05B5j1_0cQAA4kI00
'Byron has been beautiful': The former model, from Madrid, told The Sydney Morning Herald in March that she loved she laid-back vibe in the northern NSW town

