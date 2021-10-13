CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Triton Hospitality Group Acquires The Marquette Hotel

By LODGING Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS—Triton Hospitality Group (Triton), a venture launched in 2021 by hospitality and investment veterans John Murphy, founder and previous president of Evolution Hospitality, and David Parsky, founder and former managing principal of Arris Investments, to acquire under-performing hotel assets announced the acquisition of The Marquette Hotel, a Curio Collection by Hilton, located in downtown Minneapolis. The Southern California boutique investment firm has earmarked additional capital for enhancements and property improvements and has appointed Evolution Hospitality as manager.

