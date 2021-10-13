Triton Hospitality Group Acquires The Marquette Hotel

ABU DHABI - Steigenberger Porsche Design Hotels will bring together design, technology and lifestyle at the very highest level. The result will be a unique brand experience created from the design philosophy and values of the exclusive Porsche Design lifestyle brand. This will be combined with the excellence and experience of Steigenberger, which boasts a representative tradition stretching back for more than 90 years. Investor interest in Steigenberger Porsche Design Hotels is considerable. The first planning stage involves the establishment of up to 15 hotels in global metropolises such as London, Singapore, Dubai and Shanghai.

