Jets By The Numbers: Analyzing Week 6

By James Kuntz
turnonthejets.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the debut of Will Parkinson’s new column, Jets By the Numbers, Will examines key metrics from last week’s Jets-Falcons game. 73: The Jets have all of 73 yards total in the first quarter through 5 games. No, I am not joking that is their total number of yards they have. This is one of the biggest negatives for the Jets through the beginning of the season and something that needs to be fixed and fixed quickly. They have shot themselves in the foot a bunch between drops, penalties, missed throws etc as well only running an average of 7 plays per first quarter. This is something to watch closely as the Jets try to find their legs early in games to help stack wins.

