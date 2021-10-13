CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today host Allison Langdon fat-shames Karl Stefanovic as he admits to smearing cream cheese underneath the skin of his roast chicken

By Monique Friedlander
 6 days ago

He has stacked on 13kg during the latest Covid-19 lockdown.

And Today anchor Karl Stefanovic didn't want to be reminded of his weight gain on Wednesday after his co-host Allison Langdon joked about his size.

The 47-year-old's waistline became a topic of conversation during a cooking segment with food journalist Jane de Graaff, who was offering her advice for preparing the perfect roast chicken.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sd2IL_0cQA7V1u00
Ouch! Today anchor Karl Stefanovic (left) didn't want to be reminded of his weight gain on Wednesday after his co-host Allison Langdon (right) joked about his size

Sharing his own unique recipe, Karl explained: 'I cut the skin open and put the cream cheese and pine nuts underneath the skin, and so the cream cheese goes all through the chicken.'

Jane agreed that Karl's technique was a great way to enhance the skin's crispness in the oven.

Later in the segment, Karl declared just how much he loves to eat chicken skin, gushing: 'I love chicken skin. I just eat the skin!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FPy2G_0cQA7V1u00
Decadent: Karl's waistline became a topic of conversation during a cooking segment with food journalist Jane de Graaff, who was offering her advice for preparing the perfect roast chicken

Karl began rubbing his belly with glee, before turning to Allison and making a joke about his weight gain.

'That's how you get such a rig,' he smirked, prompting his 42-year-old co-host to respond: 'Well that's an endorsement, isn't it?'

Karl then gasped: 'Wow, that was nasty! I was having a go at myself and she doubled down.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dDDgt_0cQA7V1u00
Savage joke: Karl began rubbing his belly with glee, before turning to Allison and making a joke about his weight gain. She then said dryly, 'Well that's an endorsement, isn't it?'

After an awkward pause, Allison sheepishly replied: 'Sorry, that was nasty.'

It comes after Karl revealed he'd put on maybe '12, 13 kilos' as a result of NSW's stay-at-home orders.

'I guess I should do something about it. I just can't be bothered,' he said during an interview with Fox FM's Fifi, Fev & Nick last month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oEj3P_0cQA7V1u00
Weighty admission: It comes after Karl revealed he'd put on maybe '12, 13 kilos' as a result of Sydney's lockdown. 'I guess I should do something about it. I just can't be bothered,' he said

He continued: 'You know what I'm saying to myself now to justify all of this? 'Eventually we'll come out of this, Karlos, so you may as well eat and drink what you want until you come out of it.''

Karl revealed he'd been indulging while in lockdown, telling radio host Brendan Fevola: 'I rediscovered my love for alcohol on the weekend.

'Friday after I get home from work at 9:30am, I always try and have a little sleep. I try and muster all the courage I can to get past midday before I have a drink.

'And then I just start with light beers and then I gradually move up to vodkas and then I'm asleep by seven o'clock.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YwawS_0cQA7V1u00
Cheers! Karl revealed he'd been indulging while in lockdown, telling radio host Brendan Fevola: 'I rediscovered my love for alcohol on the weekend' 

He added: 'On Saturday, I'm definitely a red wine person because I'll cook something.'

Karl explained he likes to pair red wine with Wagyu steak, and revealed this combination sets him back 'about $180 a kilo'.

'It's my go-to because a local butcher does it for me,' he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lQnGO_0cQA7V1u00
Foodie: Karl explained he likes to pair red wine with Wagyu steak, and revealed this combination sets him back 'about $180 a kilo'

IN THIS ARTICLE
