Bravo SUBPOENAED for all 'unaired footage, correspondence and contracts' involving Erika Jayne as lawyers are 'very confident' network has 'information that will be helpful' in locating embezzled funds

By Sarah Abraham
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Things are getting real on the legal front for Bravo amid Erika Jayne's alleged involvement in Tom Girardi's embezzlement scandal.

The network has been officially subpoenaed by attorney Jay Edelson — the man representing the Lion Air plane crash victims in the Girardi case — for all 'unaired footage, correspondence and contracts' involving the Real Housewife.

Edelson told Page Six on Tuesday that he is 'very confident' the network has 'information that will be helpful' to recovering client money and said he is 'hopeful' that they will choose 'a path of cooperation.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=030JBz_0cQA7MKb00
Getting real: The network has officially been subpoenaed for all 'unaired footage, correspondence and documentary evidence' as attorney Jay Edelson says they are 'very confident' Bravo has information
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rljpS_0cQA7MKb00
Getting to the bottom of it: Edelson had first said in a statement to Fox News : 'We believe that Bravo has hundreds of hours of unaired footage, as well as documentary evidence, which directly relates to this case'

Taking action against the network, Edelson told the publication: 'We are very confident that Bravo has information that will be helpful in our efforts to recover client money stolen by Tom Girardi.

'This includes unaired footage of Erika and Tom. And it includes documentary evidence, including contracts Erika entered into to be on the Real Housewives and email and text correspondence with the Bravo team.'

Furthermore he stated: 'We are hopeful that Bravo chooses a path of cooperation instead of using this tragedy to increase ratings and make a fortune for itself.'

Edelson had first said in a statement to Fox News on October 10: 'We believe that Bravo has hundreds of hours of unaired footage, as well as documentary evidence, which directly relates to this case.

'So far, Bravo has chosen to use the Girardi embezzlement scandal to increase ratings and make significant money for itself.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CwUSw_0cQA7MKb00
Heating up: Jay Edelson of Edelson PC had first filed a lawsuit against Erika in December 2020 on behalf of the Lion Air plane crash victims, alleging that she was 'incredibly involved' in the wrongdoings of estranged husband Tom and his Girardi Keese firm

Edelson had filed a class action lawsuit against Erika and Tom in December alleging that the divorce was a 'sham' and a way to embezzle money meant for the plane crash victims.

Additionally he said that he was determined to prove that the reality star was 'incredibly involved' in the wrongdoings of Girardi and his Girardi Keese firm who had loaned millions to her company EJ Global LLC to fund her lavish lifestyle.

Of the network subpoena her attorney, Evan C. Borges, told Page Six that it was 'another desperation move and pile-on directed at Erika.'

'There is no hidden treasure, which we have supported by providing counsel for the bankruptcy trustee with all relevant bank account and financial information in Erika's possession.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48UtLR_0cQA7MKb00
Taken to task: The Real Housewife has been in the throws of mounting legal drama since last December which includes being sued for $25M relative to victim funds that were misappropriated directly to her EJ Global LLC

'There's only a small amount of additional information that I need to provide to the trustee, which along with everything else we've provided, shows that Erika's divorce filing was for legitimate reasons and she has been trying to make it on her own.'

He continued to maintain: 'I realize it is not as sensational but it is time for everyone to direct their focus and questions to Tom Girardi and the Girardi Keese law firm. Erika is an entertainer. She was never a lawyer at GK and she had no role in the firm's financial management or dealings with its clients.'

In August a source had told The Sun that producers for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills were 'prepared' to turn over any and all footage if 'asked by the courts.'

'Producers are aware that the legal case is only going to intensify and are prepared, if asked by the courts, to help the discovery process by releasing unaired footage/multimedia of the Girardi's.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19pzjY_0cQA7MKb00
Maintaining innocence: Jayne's lawyer called the Bravo subpoena  'another desperation move and pile-on directed at Erika,' and added that most of the 'relevant bank account and financial information in Erika's possession,' had already been turned over to the trustee overseeing the bankruptcy case; pictured September 21

'They know that anything Erika says on the show is being scrutinised by the lawyers. Producers have been advised by their legal team they may be forced to turn over any footage or audio which may help the court get a clearer picture of the case.'

At the time it was said that despite being on 'Erika's side' 'they want to help the case and do what's right,' and that ultimately the reality star was 'bracing herself for what may emerge if any unaired clips are released.'

Jayne had previously said on an episode of the RHOBH that she had 'zero dollars' but a New York Times expose revealed that she was making a whopping $600,000 for Season 11.

It was reported by TMZ that production on Season 12 is set to kick off this week as 'producers want to take advantage' of the 'juicy storyline,' so they will skip their usual multi-month hiatus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01MxoM_0cQA7MKb00
Price of fame: A New York Times expose revealed that Erika's salary for season 11 was $600,000 and  TMZ reported that production on Season 12 would be kicking off this week as producers wanted to 'take advantage' of the hot button storyline 

