Atascadero arrest records from October 4 to 10
- On Oct. 4, Alecia Jeanne Brown, 33, transient, was arrested in Atascadero for possession of unlawful paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
- On Oct. 4, Brandon Scott Welch, 31, of Atascadero, was arrested in Atascadero for failure to appear after PTA and not posting bail.
- On Oct. 4, Robert Joe Reynoso, 56, of Atascadero, was arrested at the intersection of W. Mall Ave. and El Camino Real for a misdemeanor arrest warrant.
- On Oct. 4, Patrick Leroy Cloward, 55, of Atascadero, was arrested at the intersection of Morro Road and El Camino Real for transportation/sale of narcotic/controlled substance, possession for sale of designated controlled substance and transportation of a controlled substance.
- On Oct. 5, Miguel Angel Palafoxmontes, 40, transient, was arrested on Mercedes Ave. for possession of a controlled substance and driving while license suspended/revoked.
- On Oct. 5, Brandon Lopes Contreras, 23, of Atascadero, was arrested at 1008 Walnut St, San Luis Obispo for a felony arrest warrant.
- On Oct. 5, Jesse Ray Easterday, 30, transient, was arrested on Mercedes Ave. for a misdemeanor and infraction cases arrest warrant.
- On Oct. 7, Izaiah Nicholas Coleman, 18, of Atascadero, was arrested at 10205 El Camino Real for note for hearing: violation of probation.
- On Oct. 7, Christobal Lobatos, 37, transient, was arrested at 9000 La Linia for taking a vehicle without owner’s consent, use/under the influence of a controlled substance and battery on peace officer/emergency personnel.
- On Oct. 7, Aaron Matthew Schafer, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested at the intersection of San Rafael Road and San Gabriel Road for a misdemeanor and infraction arrest warrant and bench warrant/failure to appear after PTA and not posting bail.
- On Oct. 7, Shaunna Lynn Panos, 34, transient, was arrested on San Rafael Road west of San Gabriel Road for possession of unlawful parpahernalia, possession of a controlled substance and evasion of a peace officer with wanton disregard for safety.
- On Oct. 8, Bradley Jameson Lownes, 35, of Atascadero, was arrested at 9985 Santa Clara Road for inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship.
- On Oct. 8, David Alexander Garibay, 32, of Atascadero, was arrested at the intersection of El Camino Real and San Rafael Court for driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or higher.
- On Oct. 9, Justus Chance Cooper, 24, of Atascadero, was arrested at the intersection of El Camino Real and San Rafael Road for driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or higher.
- On Oct. 10, Nathan Charles Bruns, 36, of Atascadero, was arrested at the intersection of Traffic Way and Ardilla Road for disorderly conduct: alcohol.
- On Oct. 10, Antonio Celestino Duran, 32, of Atascadero, was arrested at 6930 Morro Road for obstructing/resisting public/peace officer/emergency med-tech and disorderly conduct: alcohol.
