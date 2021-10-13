Atascadero arrest records from October 4 to 10

– Atascadero Colony Days kicked off with the Quota Tea on Sunday, Sept. 26. Quota of Atascadero puts on the tea and invites residents who have lived in Atascadero for over 40 years to contribute to the oral history of the community. The yearly event was hosted at Atascadero Bible Church and attendees were treated to live classical music performances and various teas and treats. The event culminated with the announcement of the 2021 Royalty and Grand Marshal. The 2019 Royalty, Jack and Bonne Scott along with 2019 Grand Marshal, Flora Mae Adams passed the crown and badge to incoming 2021 Royalty, Charlotte and Mike Byrne and 2021 Grand Marshal, Joan Rexroth.

ATASCADERO, CA ・ 17 DAYS AGO