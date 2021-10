Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, October 13:. So far so good after another inflation-confirming CPI report. Inflation is here for a bit longer than transitory, but so far the yield on the 10-year is remaining stable at 1.57%. The bond market may have been asleep at the wheel, but the dollar knew what to do and ralllied hard. The Nasdaq did not like that as the dollar is preempting higher yields. Later today the Fed releases minutes of its last meeting, which may give some clues as to just how hawkish it plans to become after its massive stimulus program.

