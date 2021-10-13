Hispanic Heritage Month reminds me how far we've come and the work yet to do under Biden
I’ll never forget when my father said to me and my siblings, 'You’re so lucky to be in America. Leave the ladder down for those who come after you.'. Every year, millions of Americans come together for Hispanic Heritage Month to celebrate our community’s contributions to this country. As the proud son of immigrants from the Dominican Republic, I saw firsthand the sacrifices my parents made to ensure a good life for my four siblings and me.www.marconews.com
