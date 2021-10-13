CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tunkhannock, PA

Dietrich Theater celebrates Tom Petty with showing of new doc

 6 days ago
The new Tom Petty documentary, “Tom Petty: Somewhere You Feel Free: The Making of Wildflowers,” will be shown at the Dietrich Theater in Tunkhannock on Oct. 20 & 21 at 7 p.m. Submitted photo

TUNKHANNOCK — To celebrate what would have been rock legend Tom Petty’s 71st birthday, the new documentary from Trafalgar Releasing “Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free: The Making of Wildflowers” will premiere in theaters worldwide and at the Dietrich Theater in Tunkhannock on Oct. 20 (Petty’s birthday) at 7 p.m. with an encore screening on Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. The uplifting 89-minute documentary was directed by award-winning filmmaker Mary Wharton and first debuted in March as an Official SXSW 2021 Selection, winning the festival’s Audience Award. The film also went on to win Best Documentary Film at the Boulder Film Festival and received widespread critical acclaim throughout the film festival season.

“Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free: The Making of Wildflowers” offers a unique look into the creative mastery and turbulent personal life of the iconic rock star, and captures the period of 1993-1995, when Tom worked with legendary producer Rick Rubin for the first time. The film is an unvarnished look at Petty that features never-before-seen footage drawn from a newly discovered archive of 16mm film as well as new interviews with album co-producer and Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell along with Heartbreakers keyboardist Benmont Tench and many more.

Kymberli Frueh of Trafalgar Releasing said, “This cinema event will celebrate the music and life of Tom Petty on his birthdate, offering a chance for fans across the globe to congregate and see the film and hear the music together in a high quality immersive theatrical experience. The legacy of his creativity and the legendary songs he created at this seminal time lives on in our playlists.”

Tickets to showings at the Dietrich Theater are $8.50 each and can be purchased at DietrichTheater.com, the theater’s ticket booth, or by calling 570-836-1022 x3.

