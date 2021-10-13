CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duane B. Lindsay

Salina Journal
Salina - Duane B. Lindsay, 87, passed away Monday, October 11, 2021. He was born May 1, 1934 in Grinnell, Ks to George A. and Eva (Bennett) Lindsay. Duane married Maxine L. (Tomanek) on October 1, 1966 and they happily celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary this year. Maxine and Duane lived in Hays, KS for 47 years where they became members of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish. They moved to Salina in 2013 and joined the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish. He was past commander of VFW Post 9076 in Hays, Ks and a very proud member of their VFW Honor Guard. Survivors include his wife, Maxine, one sister, Ann and stepson Charlie Rupp (Mary Lou). He is also survived by 4 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, 2 great great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Char, two brothers and six sisters. Duane chose cremation with placement of his ashes in the Kansas Veteran's Cemetery at Wakeeney, Kansas during a private family ceremony. Military honors will be presented by the Hays VFW Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers family has requested memorials be made to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in care of Ryan Mortuary. To leave an online condolence visit www.ryanmortuary.com.

