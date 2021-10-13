Virginia Faye Fields Brunner, age 81, passed away on October 10, 2021. Faye was born January 4th, 1940 in Scottsville, KY to Fayette and Virginia Opal Fields. The family later moved to Wichita, KS in 1952, where Faye graduated from East High in 1957. She graduated from McPherson College in 1960; this is where she met her husband of 56 years, Dennis Duane Brunner. Dennis and Faye had 2 sons, Jeff and Chris. Faye was a dedicated teacher, beginning her career in Roxbury, KS, before moving to Durham, KS, and finally, to Wichita. She taught English and coached countless young cheerleaders at Horace Mann, Robinson and John Marshall junior highs, before finishing her career joining Dennis at North High School. Faye was active in her church, her teacher's society, ACAP travel club, bowling leagues and with her Thursday night domino group. She also volunteered for years with the American Red Cross. Faye was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Robert and Vertie Nichols, paternal grandparents Robert and Sarah Elizabeth Fields, parents Fayette and Opal Fields, her husband Dennis and her in-laws Henry and Mary Brunner. Survivors include sons, Dr. Jeff (Rebecca) Brunner of Aurora, CO, Dr. Chris (Stan Gilbert) Brunner of Wichita; sister, Glenna (Roger) Hackerott, of Russell; grandchildren, Luke (Ashley) Brunner, Chelsea Brunner, and Nathan Gilbert; numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and students. Memorial Service, Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 10:00AM at First Church Of The Brethren, 1103 Jefferson Wichita, KS 67203. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with Church of the Bretheren, and Harry Hynes Hospice, 313 S. Market St. Wichita, KS 67202. www.CochranMortuary.com.