CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wichita, KS

Virginia Faye Fields Brunner

Salina Journal
 6 days ago

Virginia Faye Fields Brunner, age 81, passed away on October 10, 2021. Faye was born January 4th, 1940 in Scottsville, KY to Fayette and Virginia Opal Fields. The family later moved to Wichita, KS in 1952, where Faye graduated from East High in 1957. She graduated from McPherson College in 1960; this is where she met her husband of 56 years, Dennis Duane Brunner. Dennis and Faye had 2 sons, Jeff and Chris. Faye was a dedicated teacher, beginning her career in Roxbury, KS, before moving to Durham, KS, and finally, to Wichita. She taught English and coached countless young cheerleaders at Horace Mann, Robinson and John Marshall junior highs, before finishing her career joining Dennis at North High School. Faye was active in her church, her teacher's society, ACAP travel club, bowling leagues and with her Thursday night domino group. She also volunteered for years with the American Red Cross. Faye was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Robert and Vertie Nichols, paternal grandparents Robert and Sarah Elizabeth Fields, parents Fayette and Opal Fields, her husband Dennis and her in-laws Henry and Mary Brunner. Survivors include sons, Dr. Jeff (Rebecca) Brunner of Aurora, CO, Dr. Chris (Stan Gilbert) Brunner of Wichita; sister, Glenna (Roger) Hackerott, of Russell; grandchildren, Luke (Ashley) Brunner, Chelsea Brunner, and Nathan Gilbert; numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and students. Memorial Service, Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 10:00AM at First Church Of The Brethren, 1103 Jefferson Wichita, KS 67203. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with Church of the Bretheren, and Harry Hynes Hospice, 313 S. Market St. Wichita, KS 67202. www.CochranMortuary.com.

www.salina.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: How lawmakers are investigating the Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee tasked with investigating the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has been ramping up its efforts in recent weeks, issuing subpoenas to nearly 20 individuals, including four of former President Donald Trump’s advisers and associates. Lawmakers on the committee have made clear...
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roxbury, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Obituaries
State
Virginia State
City
Robinson, KS
City
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
Obituaries
Reuters

N.Korea test-fires submarine-launched ballistic missile, S.Korea says

SEOUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, pulling Japan's new prime minister off the campaign trail and overshadowing the opening of a major arms fair in Seoul. The U.S. military's Indo-Pacific Command condemned the...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Marshall
Person
Horace Mann
Person
Mary Brunner
CNN

More than a third of Chicago police officers defy city vaccine mandate

(CNN) — About 4,500 Chicago police officers didn't report their vaccination status by October 15 as mandated by the city, officials said Monday. That means roughly 35 percent of the city's 12,770 officers could be placed on no-pay status in the foreseeable future. The Chicago Police Department had the lowest...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy