After an impressive win over the top ranked team in the state in Class B, Union-Endicott's Head Football Coach Tommy Baleno has been honored on a big stage. The New York Giants and Gatorade have selected Baleno as the Lou Rettino High School Coach of the Week for Week 5 of the 2021 season. The Tigers improved to 4-0 on the season following their win over Maine-Endwell last Friday. Baleno is in his 9th season as head coach of Union-Endicott's program. During that time the Tigers have won five Section IV Championships and one state regional title. Baleno says it’s an honor for the program to receive recognition from such a prestigious organization.

11 DAYS AGO