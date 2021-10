The iPhone 13 is Apple’s latest and greatest family of smartphones. Announced and released in September, the collection is made up of four distinct handsets, called the iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 pro and 13 pro max.This follows the same structure as last year’s iPhone 12, with the iPhone 13 mini being the smallest and most affordable handset, packing a compact 5.4in display. Above this comes the larger but technically identical iPhone 13; both phones have a more powerful processor than the iPhone 12 and improved cameras too.Then comes the iPhone 13 pro, which is the same size as the...

