CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

This Childhood Game is Technically Illegal to Play in Minnesota

By Adam
96.7 The River
96.7 The River
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When I was a kid, one of my favorite games to play at school was "Steal the Bacon." Steal the Bacon (at least the way we played it) was essentially Capture the Flag. Players were divided into two teams that would compete across a field or court divided by a middle line. A "bacon" (or ball) was placed in a safe zone at each end of the court/field. When the game began, players from each team would attempt to reach the safe zone on the other side of the opposing team's half of the field/court, retrieve the bacon, then return to their side with the bacon. If any player was tagged by an opponent while in "enemy territory," they were considered out until the next round. It was one of my favorite games to play, though I always wondered where the name "Steal the Bacon" came from...

river967.com

Comments / 0

Related
96.7 The River

The 10 Commandments of Deer Hunting in Minnesota

The firearm season opener is Saturday, November 6th in Minnesota. It's basically the big holiday between Halloween and Thanksgiving in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. If you live in rural Minnesota you are even more attuned to that statement. Deer hunting is a big deal, bars do specials and big buck contests, deer camps are organized, lots of beer is had, and lots of deer get tagged.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Robots Will Soon Be Working In MN Nursing Homes

This sounds like something from a science fiction movie, but it's real life. Robots will soon be working in Minnesota nursing homes with elderly residents. According to KSTP Eyewitness News, the University of Minnesota-Duluth will be inviting these robots into nursing care centers including Eight Monarch Healthcare Management. They'll be...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
96.7 The River

6-0 Sauk Rapids-Rice Football at Moorhead Tonight; Schedule

The Sauk Rapids-Rice football team puts their unbeaten 6-0 record on the line tonight when they play at 4-1 Moorhead. Moorhead suffered their first loss of the season last Friday against Elk River 50-46. The Storm are ranked #8 in the state while Moorhead is #11. Hear tonight's game on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City with Dave Overlund calling the action. Kickoff at 7 p.m., pregame at 6:45.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
96.7 The River

Upsala Schools Attempt to Break a Unique World Record

The staff and students at Upsala Schools attempted to break a world record this week. In celebration of Farmers to the School in Minnesota month, they attempted to break the RecordSetter.com record for "Most Apples Given by someone dressed up like Johnny Appleseed". The rules for breaking the record were:
UPSALA, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Cats#Snake#Cat#Pets#Animals
96.7 The River

Raising Cane’s Increasing Hourly Pay By $2 An Hour

DALLAS, TEXAS -- Raising Cane's has announced they are increasing the hourly pay by $2 an hour starting Thursday. This will bring the starting hourly rates to $15 an hour for all Cane’s employees. Cane’s will also be adjusting hourly manager pay to a minimum of $18 an hour. The...
RESTAURANTS
96.7 The River

Minnetonka Moccasin Apologizes- Will Make Changes

Minnetonka Moccasins were something that everyone wore at one time or another when I was in high school, and it continued from there. The most popular item at that time with their "driving moc". It seems like everyone had a pair. Fast forward to now, they are still making footwear,...
MINNETONKA, MN
96.7 The River

Drought Pushes Up Minnesota Fall Harvest, Yields Are a Mixed Bag

ST. CLOUD -- If there is a silver lining to this summer's drought, it may be that farmers in central Minnesota were able to get to harvest sooner than usual. Nathan Drewitz is a University of Minnesota Extension Office crops expert. He says typically the harvest doesn't really get going until early October, but this year the crops are already out for the most part...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cats
96.7 The River

Como Zoo in St. Paul Welcomes a Polar Bear

If you are looking for fun things to do on the weekends with the family, this could be something that is fun, educational and enjoyable. It's the Como Zoo. Going there was always so fun when I was a kid. Let's carry on the tradition!. Yesterday the Como Park Zoo...
ANIMALS
96.7 The River

Here’s When You Can Legally Turn Left on Red in Minnesota

I live in Rogers, MN and have to turn left onto I-94 to get to work each day. The wait to turn left is notorious for being a long one, even when I'm the the only one at the stoplight. There have been times I've considered turning left anyway when the lanes next to me have a green light and no one's coming from the opposite direction. But ultimately I respect the law, and I know that the one time I do decide to risk it I'll suddenly find myself pulled over by an unforgiving police officer I didn't see hiding nearby.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Minnesota Among the Most Energy Efficient States

Minnesota ranks 4th in the United States for energy efficiency according to a recent study done by Wallethub.com. Utah is the most energy efficient followed by New York, Massachusetts, Minnesota and Rhode Island. Wallethub says: To gauge the financial impact of doing more with less energy — the average American...
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Minnesota Doctor Pleads “Please Get Your Children Vaccinated”

With all the negative information about the COVID-19 vaccinations out there, many parents are unsure of what to do. Not only with themselves but also their children. Minnesota has a had a rise in COVID-19 cases the last couple of weeks. Cases are reportedly up more than 30% and a lot of that increase is an uptick in COVID-19 cases among children. Nationally, cases are down 20%. Three thousand cases in children were reported by Minnesota in kids under 12 years of age.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

96.7 The River

St. Cloud, MN
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
809K+
Views
ABOUT

96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://river967.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy